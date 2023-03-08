An Amherst man died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.

Justin S. Howard, 48, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado south on Airport Road, just north of Training Center Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, Virginia State Police said.

The truck went through a fence, crossed Training Center Road, hit a second fence, traveled through a field and hit a tree, police said.

Police responded to the crash at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday.

Howard, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said.