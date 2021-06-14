Amherst man injured in U.S. 29 crash died

Cecil D. Harris, 87, of Amherst, was injured after his 2002 Honda Civic ran off the road on southbound on U.S. 29 Business near Amer Circle at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release. Harris' car ran off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole, sign and ditch before traveling back into the road and off the left side, where it hit another utility pole and sign.