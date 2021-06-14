Amherst man injured in U.S. 29 crash dies

An Amherst man died Saturday of injuries he sustained in a car crash on U.S. 29 Business last week, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

Cecil D. Harris, 87, of Amherst, was injured after his 2002 Honda Civic ran off the road on southbound U.S. 29 Business near Amer Circle at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

Harris' car ran off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole, sign and ditch before traveling back into the road and off the left side, where it hit another utility pole and sign.

Harris was taken to Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

— From staff reports