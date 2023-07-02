An Amherst man was killed on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday, the parkway said in a news release issued Sunday.

At about 12:57 p.m. Saturday, the Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center received a report of a single motorcycle accident near milepost 74, south of the James River, the release said.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers and area first responders arrived on scene to find Christopher Bryan Graves, 35, dead as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.

"The initial investigation indicates Graves left the roadway in a sharp curve, came off his motorcycle, and hit his head on a large, nearby rock," the release said.

Graves was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to parkway officials.

- Justin Faulconer