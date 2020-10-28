Amherst officials raise concerns on security, maintenance of CVTC site; state responds

Amherst County officials expressed concerns about the care of the Central Virginia Training Center to the state agency that manages the Madison Heights campus and on Wednesday the state responded.
In an Oct. 23 letter to Alison Land, commissioner of the Department of Health and Developmental Services, on behalf of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, the county cited concerns the facility, which is in the process of closing after more than a century of operation, is minimally staffed and the grounds and buildings are deteriorating at an accelerated rate. The letter also cites recent vandalism, thefts of materials from buildings and a reason to believe grounds will not be kept up or maintained beyond the end of the year as major areas of concern.
“We are concerned that homeless individuals may have begun moving in and there may be prostitution and drug use within the grounds,” the letter said.
CVTC, a state-run facility that served residents with disabilities is closing in accordance with a legal agreement the state and the Department of Justice announced in 2012. The last resident was moved out in early April and the roughly 350-acre and 90-plus building site is closed to the public.
A response issued Wednesday to the Amherst board on behalf of Land said DBHDS is aware of five incidents of vandalism taking place between Sept. 22 and Oct. 22. "We are not aware of any other unlawful activity taking place on the CVTC grounds," Land said in the written response to the county on Wednesday.
DBHDS plans to increase rounds by local law enforcement, lock off side roads daily with gates, extend security services, establish a security office in a building on campus and explore and plan for enhanced video surveillance and monitoring, Land said. The silent alarms already in place will continue to operate.
Currently, 88% of CVTC's buildings are boarded, cleared of contents and are compliant with code for closure, the response said.
“DBHDS is aware of several acts of vandalism at CVTC and has begun having multiple discussions on rapidly strengthening security around the CVTC campus,” Lauren Cunningham, a spokesman for the department, said in a separate email this week.
“DBHDS’s goal is to be able to surplus the property the CVTC property during the first quarter of calendar year 2021, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”
Cunningham noted the process involves turning the site over to the Virginia Department of General Services. DBHDS still will be responsible for general maintenance following the transfer.
She wrote the department currently has seven staff at the campus. “Dedicated staff from our state facilities also visit the property on a weekly basis,” Cunningham wrote.
She said the department has been engaged in talks with the county and potential crime, vandalism and trespassing are top concerns for all involved.
DBHDS also is in regular discussion with the Virginia Department of General Services about how to best move forward and ensure the property is safe and well-maintained, Cunningham said.
“CVTC has been an important part of Amherst County for many years, and although the training center itself may be closed, we still take our responsibility to the community very seriously,” Cunningham said. “We’re committed to making sure the CVTC property is safe and cared for to the best extent possible.”
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and officials from Lynchburg-area localities are hopeful redevelopment will occur at the site and have launched a master plan to attract investors and potential developers.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently told the county’s supervisors a major priority for the county is to not allow the property to become more blighted than it already is beginning to become.
“We do not have the authority to force the commonwealth to do anything with that property,” Rodgers said. “... The commonwealth has a track record of abandoning properties. I don’t believe we should allow ourselves to be victimized by this past practice. We are doing everything we can to keep this at the forefront of the General Assembly and [Gov. Ralph Northam].”
County officials have said they do not want the campus to become another Phelps Road school situation referring to a former school nearby in Madison Heights, owned by several parties over the years, that became an eyesore before a company purchased it a few years ago. Waukeshaw Development, Inc. is renovating the old school into market rate apartments, a project the county has hailed as an asset in spurring redevelopment in Madison Heights with hopes of a new future use at CVTC benefiting from those efforts.
Supervisor Tom Martin said he doesn’t believe the county has the resources for the increase in services a blighted property the size of CVTC would incur.
“At a minimum they can keep the grass mowed and a security officer on scene,” Martin said.
The county’s letter states as long as DBHDS still owns the site county officials expect it to provide funding for property safety and security. “... It is the Commonwealth’s responsibility to care for its property just as other citizens of our community are expected to care for theirs,” the letter reads. “Preventing and abating blight on state-owned property is simply not a local responsibility."
Land said an adequate operation and maintenance budget to fulfill obligations of grounds keeping and security is in place until sale of the property and DBHDS has no intention of allowing the site to become a local responsibility while it is still state-owned.
"Although the training center itself may be closed, we still take our continued responsibility to the community very seriously," Land said. "We are committed to ensuring the CVTC property is safe and cared for to the fullest extent possible until it is transferred from the Commonwealth to a new owner."
