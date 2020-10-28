Amherst officials raise concerns on security, maintenance of CVTC site; state responds

DBHDS also is in regular discussion with the Virginia Department of General Services about how to best move forward and ensure the property is safe and well-maintained, Cunningham said.

“CVTC has been an important part of Amherst County for many years, and although the training center itself may be closed, we still take our responsibility to the community very seriously,” Cunningham said. “We’re committed to making sure the CVTC property is safe and cared for to the best extent possible.”

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and officials from Lynchburg-area localities are hopeful redevelopment will occur at the site and have launched a master plan to attract investors and potential developers.

Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently told the county’s supervisors a major priority for the county is to not allow the property to become more blighted than it already is beginning to become.

“We do not have the authority to force the commonwealth to do anything with that property,” Rodgers said. “... The commonwealth has a track record of abandoning properties. I don’t believe we should allow ourselves to be victimized by this past practice. We are doing everything we can to keep this at the forefront of the General Assembly and [Gov. Ralph Northam].”