Amherst public safety director Brad Beam serving new post with passion, purpose

Growing up in Henry County, volunteerism and public safety was all in the family for Brad Beam.

His father was dedicated to service in the local department and his mother was a 911 dispatcher.

“It was instilled in me as a child,” said Beam, who recently began his current post as Amherst County’s director of public safety. “The joke was I ran my first call at 6 months old with my dad.”

Beam, 44, started volunteering in the local department in Henry County at age 16.

“It became a passion of mine,” he said. “I grew up with it and knew that it was I wanted to do with my life.”

After graduating from high school in 1997, Beam originally intended to enter law enforcement and was an auxiliary deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, he said. But at age 21, he went to work for the Martinsville Fire and EMS department.

“Fire and EMS, I gravitated toward it and have never looked back 23 years later,” Beam said.

He also volunteered in the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department. For a good part of Beam’s childhood, his father was chief there and still is active in Henry County’s volunteer community, Beam said. His nephew is the current fire chief in the Collinsville department and his brother is also active in serving, he said.

Spending 12 years in the Martinsville department, most of that time as a firefighter and paramedic, Beam also was a deputy fire marshal for a period and an on-call fire marshal as needed. The fire marshal who promoted him was Clarence Monday, a former county administrator in Amherst.

Beam said it was neat serving the county he grew up in, which still is predominately served by volunteers in fire and EMS.

A sense of community motivated him to devote much of his free time to fire and EMS service, Beam said.

“It’s a sense of you’re part of something bigger than yourself,” Beam said. “We have that in Amherst. As I spend time with our volunteer departments, I see that. I see that in the men and women here dropping what they are doing and responding to a call, day or night. I get it. I totally get it. It’s a sense of purpose, community, family. Public safety, fire and EMS, is truly a family atmosphere — it kind of gets in your blood.”

After serving in Martinsville, he said he was lucky to get picked up by the Williamsburg Fire Department, moving to a part of the state where his wife is from. A firefighter and paramedic for three years there, he was promoted to captain and became a battalion chief in the administration overseeing EMS. In just more than 10 years in the city of Williamsburg, he said he helped manage construction of a new fire station.

The department in Williamsburg runs about the same number of calls as in Amherst County but the difference is a much smaller geographical area of 10 square miles, he said.

Coming to Amherst is a return to his roots in serving a largely rural community that relies heavily on volunteers, he said.

“I really felt drawn to the community, the profile of the community,” Beam said. “It took me back to my childhood and my 20s and what was really making this a fun job and a rewarding job.”

Amherst County has just fewer than 50 full-time employees and 20 part-time employees between public safety and dispatchers, Beam said.

“It’s been tougher to recruit volunteers on the EMS side. That’s a nationwide thing,” Beam said. “It remains tough for Amherst on the EMS side. On the fire side, there’s been the opportunity to recruit.”

The Amherst Fire Department recently brought in eight new volunteers, which Beam said is “awesome.”

“While volunteering has been tough throughout the country, I see a lot of good things happening in Amherst County volunteerism,” Beam said.

Amherst County’s public safety department works to do as much as it can in supporting volunteer departments, a critical component of the community.

“They are pillars in the community,” Beam said of volunteer agencies. “As I’ve told people, my goal is have more volunteers when I leave than the day I came in because we have been able to attract volunteerism and continue that tradition.”

Beam began serving in the Amherst post on Oct. 24. He is the county’s fourth director of public safety director, succeeding Sam Bryant, who served in the position since April 2018 and retired at the end of August.

Jeremy Bryant, interim county administrator, said Beam has acquired multiple certifications and training credentials in his career of more than 20 years in public safety. Beam, a graduate of Radford University, also currently is enrolled in the Graduate Leadership Government Graduate Program at Virginia Tech.

“We’re happy to have him here,” Bryant said at a recent county meeting.

The public safety department is working to establish a new shift model where employees work 24 hours on and have the next 72 hours off, a system he feels gives Amherst County a niche in attracting and retaining employees. Buckingham County is the only nearby locality currently doing that 24/72 model, he said.

Another focus is building up staff so a fourth ambulance that is fully operational can be put into place. The county has a fourth medic unit that was incremental at times but never fully operational and it recently had to be discontinued because of staffing challenges the county is working to remedy, he said.

The department plans to apply for a federal grant that could help fund additional fire and EMS positions.

Beam said the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has been extremely supportive of public safety and he understands the need to make the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars in tough economic times.

“It’s a balancing act of asking for what we need, not what we want,” Beam said. “We are using each position to its best ability and we are getting the highest quality work. I can tell you, the men and women of this organization have been true producers.”

During a recent interview, Beam said the previous day saw Amherst County’s fire departments come together to handle two incidents happening at the same time: a structure fire and a car wreck. Their teamwork prevented those affected by those two incidents from having a catastrophe, he said.

“It’s an example of career and volunteer working together seamlessly to serve Amherst, and they did an awesome job,” he said.