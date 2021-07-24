Amherst schools hire new principal at Madison Heights Elementary, supervisor of maintenance (copy)

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold on July 15 publicly announced the recent hiring of Jeremy Hutchinson as the new principal of Madison Heights Elementary School and Gary Roakes as the division’s new supervisor of maintenance.

Hutchison, who has served the past five years as assistant principal at Madison Heights Elementary, succeeds Marvin McGinnis, who served in the role since 2014 and recently was appointed the division’s new supervisor of learning and innovation.

Hutchison, who graduated from Radford University and later received a master’s degree from Virginia Tech, began his career in Montgomery County where he spent six years as a teacher. He joined ACPS in 2014 as a third grade teacher at Amelon Elementary School.

Hutchinson said he is honored to become new principal at Madison Heights Elementary and looks forward to working with administrators and staff to provide the best education possible.

“Over the last five years I have grown the love the school and the community which we serve,” Hutchinson said.

Roakes worked 13 years as director of public safety for Amherst County and has an extensive background of public service in Amherst County as a paramedic. He retired from the public safety position in the spring of 2018.