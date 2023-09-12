Nathaniel Allen wasn’t yet born when terrorists launched attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, but that didn’t stop the sophomore at Temple Christian School from planning an event to honor the victims.

With help from peers, Allen managed to gather close to 3,000 small flags that were staked to the ground on the front lawn of Temple Baptist Church, surrounding the cross.

Students walked to the front lawn to sing the national anthem, hold a moment of silence, say a prayer and listen to a speech by President of Sirens and Salutes Charity Bill Price about the experiences of the first responders that day.

Allen said it’s a day people should remember all of the first responders and civilians involved.

“It’s something that you want to bring remembrance to,” he said.

Price said he helped Allen with retrieving the flags, which were sponsored by Freedom First; and Price gave the group memorial cards, detailing the names of the fallen first responders.

He said this event is great, because in the future, the young people are who “I’m going to rely on” to carry on and remember “these guys.”

“This is our future right here and if it’s forgotten here, then it’s not going to be passed on and these guys will be forgotten and we don’t want that to happen,” Price said.

Stephanie Sweat, principal of Temple Christian School, said she doesn’t want a historic event like this to just be a date on the calendar or something students have to memorize for a test.

“We want them to see what happened. We want them to see the part that they can play in the future should we be called upon again to defend our nation or defend our fellow man,” she said. “We want to step in harm’s way, we don’t want to run from a problem, we want to be part of the solution.”

Allen said it’s a day that he would like to see his generation get involved in.

“I want it to be about the lives lost,” he said. “I hope they see that it’s for the people that died that day, and the first responders and all the civilians and everything, it was just a really tragic event,” Allen said.