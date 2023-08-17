AMHERST — In a major show of support that drew heartfelt applause, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve $14 million in added funding for a renovation and addition to the county’s high school, bridging a funding gap that moves the project forward to construction soon.

The board last year authorized financing $13 million for the renovation, which includes a new auditorium, revamped dining room, a new fieldhouse for softball and baseball and expanded space for career and technical (CTE) course offerings. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells and R.T. Taylor, of Davenport, the county’s financial consultant, each presented supervisors Tuesday with four funding scenarios that could pursued from no additional funding up to the $14 million and what aspects of the project could be cut.

After much discussion and input from county residents, the board opted to fund the full $14 million to move the project forward without any cuts. The board will provide the money by tapping into an unassigned fund balance and/or implementing a new 2% meals tax, which according to County Administrator Jeremy Bryant can generate about $600,000 annually and a new revenue stream for future capital projects.

“I’ve said many times: when I leave this earth the only real legacy I’m going to leave is my children,” Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said of investing more into the project. “I think we as a locality, we as citizens, have a responsibility to our future generations — absolutely.”

The county and school district currently has just less than $18 million for the project. The lowest bid for the project on May 1 came in over budget because of inflation, driving the cost of up to $32 million.

“I know it’s a tough decision but from my perspective, I have to seek out what I feel is best for the school system in the role I’m in and I feel this right here best serves our students,” Wells said of the fully funded $14 million option.

Joshua Niehaus, a father of a high school student in the welding program, asked for the board during public comments to provide the $14 million in the interest of opening more CTE opportunities. His daughter, Abigail, also backed the expansion she said is needed and worthwhile for her school.

“It would be really nice if there were more teachers and classrooms available for programs like that, so that more people can go into the programs that they want to and not worry about limits, classrooms and teachers and supplies,” Abigail said.

Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, said renovating the high school is good for the greater community.

“Education tends to raise productivity and creativity in communities, as well as stimulate entrepreneurism and technological breakthroughs. All these factors lead to greater output and economic growth,” Kennon said. “We want to be careful that we don’t stifle the talent we have in our community … We have one high school — let’s make it the best we can make it and offer as much as we can.”

Her husband, Calvin Kennon, also voiced strong support for the project. A member of the county’s Economic Development Authority board of directors, he said the EDA knows firsthand how inflation can wreak havoc on a budget and construction estimates likely won’t get any lower.

The county is positioned to have about 2,000 more homes in Madison Heights with upcoming residential development projects, he said.

“These homes will bring businesses and Amherst County needs to be ready,” Calvin Kennon said. “Workforce is the No. 1 issue for businesses and a healthy school system is part of attracting the best talent ... We want our students and our businesses to be proud to live in Amherst and we need them to stay. We understand it’s a difficult decision but we believe it is a necessity.”

Victoria Hanson, the EDA’s executive director, said she supports a 2% meals tax to fund a high school renovation the students and community can be proud of.

“I am a conservative but I support this tax increase because the need is so great and the time is now. We need to invest in our students and that means investing in our schools,” Hanson said. “We definitely need this renovation project.”

Ted Krueger, president of Buffalo Air Handling, also spoke in favor of the $14 million investment.

“This county is growing. We need to have a vibrant school that continues to grow to attract families that are coming to the area,” Krueger said.

He said not having a strong workforce is a problem in the county and the renovation will address that.

“The welding program they have is second to none,” Krueger said. “We’ve been fortunate to hire some people right from the high school to work in our shop. So we need to grow that ... I want to see other businesses be able to thrive as well. Kicking it down the road is just going to raise costs.”

John Marks Jr., a Madison Heights resident and former county supervisor, voiced concern with pulling from the unassigned fund balance to bridge the funding shortfall.

“I’m encouraging the board to take a very hard look at the county’s finances before you make any big decisions,” Marks said. “Remember, 22% of the people who live in Amherst County are like myself — they are over 65 years old.”

Sam Soghor, an ACPS parent and candidate for the Virginia Senate District 53 seat in the Nov. 7 election, said public support for the high school renovation is non-partisan. He said he understands and respects the board’s fiscal conservativism.

“This is about going all out for Amherst and not about toeing a party line,” Soghor said.

Taylor said the board’s unassigned reserve fund balance can be replenished in upcoming years and the financing scenarios have been structured to consider other capital improvement projects.

“We do know the county has future needs that need to be met and we don’t want to over structure the school financing to eat that up,” Taylor said.

In presenting figures to the board on financing options, Taylor said the county has “plenty of debt capacity to bring on in a responsible, fiscally healthy manner” and pay toward in upcoming years while using some of the reserve. Wells said he is hopeful the school division can capture more money through a state construction grant.

Supervisor David Pugh said he has “heartburn” with using too much of the reserve fund with unforeseen matters and other needs, such as expanding the county landfill, on the horizon.

“I don’t like playing musical chairs with our fund balance,” Pugh said. “If we do use our fund balance, I think we are somewhat playing with fire.”

Supervisor Drew Wade agreed with Pugh in hesitating to pass a meals tax but he isn’t opposed to tapping into the reserve, which according to county staff grew by $5.8 million after the most recent audit and is poised to grow some more. “I think there is opportunity there,” Wade said.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she feels a 2% meals tax increase is fair to impose.

“I think if we tell our community this money is being dedicated to our high school and our future, frankly, I don’t think you’re get too much pushback,” Tucker said.

She added the renovation is sorely needed. “We can do better,” Tucker said of improving the school.

The reserve can be a stopgap measure while the board considers a 2% meals tax, Martin said. The county’s current meals tax is 4%, Bryant said, noting the Town of Amherst’s tax is 6% and the City of Lynchburg’s is 6.5%.

Bryant said staff recommends looking at the 2% meals tax hike as a dedicated funding stream for capital needs as more growth comes in upcoming years.

Martin said the board and others talk constantly about wanting to keep Amherst youth in the county to get jobs.

“When are we going to put our money where our mouth is?” Martin said in supporting the $14 million.

The board at a recent work session expressed heavy hesitation with going forward with that amount. Wells told the board their support is much appreciated.

“It’s going to be a good project and we’ll make you proud,” he said.

The majority of the Amherst County School Board attended the meeting and were highly pleased with the board’s vote, along with high school principal Joey Crawford, who was in attendance. School board member Eric Orasi stood to applaud the board just after the vote.

Chris Terry, the school board’s chair, also thanked the board for a major decision school officials said will reverberate for many years to come for the high school.

“You guys did a great job, you are investing in our students,” Terry said. “They are not just students — they are future citizens of our county. We want to keep them here in our county. We’re going to do that by improving on a great high school.”