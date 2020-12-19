Amherst supervisors approve permit for commercial solar farm

"Solar generating facilities are low intensity developments that will not impact the existing infrastructure or place the adjacent property owners at risk in any way," the company's application states.

Peters said topography and specific site characteristics are considered carefully when sites are considered for solar farms.

"There's not a lot of prospects when it comes to solar," Peters said of finding suitable properties. "You really have to be selective."

The solar farm will use landscape screening to ensure the parcel remains in harmony with surrounding agricultural and residential uses, the application states. Once constructed, a process Peters said is expected to take six to eight months, the farm will be remotely monitored and will not have on-site personnel for normal day-to-day operations.

The solar facility has an anticipated lifespan of at least 35 years, according to SolAmerica. The construction phase and further maintenance oversight will bring workers to Amherst County who support the local economy, Peters said.

The system will be built in a manner to reduce glare, he said.