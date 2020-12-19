Amherst supervisors approve permit for commercial solar farm

AMHERST — The first commercial utility-scale solar farm in Amherst County is cleared to operate on a site near the intersection of U.S. 60 East and Union Hill Road.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a special exception permit for Atlanta-based SolAmerica Energy LLC to construct and lease the 5-megawatt project about 3 miles east of the town of Amherst. The site, zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1), currently is a pasture surrounded by woods and wetlands. The panels will be put on 50 acres on a 125-acre property.
The solar farm will connect to an Appalachian Power Company substation located to the north of the property via overhead lines on Virginia 732, according to the application. APCo is slated to eventually take ownership of the 50-year lease.
SolAmerica, which was founded in 2009, has more than 140 megawatts' worth of solar projects installed on the East Coast and in the midwestern region of the United States with a focus on the development of "community-scale" sites less than 10 megawatts in size that tie directly into existing utility grids, the application's narrative description states.
Ryan Peters, an engineer with the company, said the Amherst project marks its first in Virginia. The rows of panels will be on mounted posts that do not exceed 10 feet in height and typically are spaced 15 to 25 feet apart.
"Solar generating facilities are low intensity developments that will not impact the existing infrastructure or place the adjacent property owners at risk in any way," the company's application states.
Peters said topography and specific site characteristics are considered carefully when sites are considered for solar farms.
"There's not a lot of prospects when it comes to solar," Peters said of finding suitable properties. "You really have to be selective."
The solar farm will use landscape screening to ensure the parcel remains in harmony with surrounding agricultural and residential uses, the application states. Once constructed, a process Peters said is expected to take six to eight months, the farm will be remotely monitored and will not have on-site personnel for normal day-to-day operations.
The solar facility has an anticipated lifespan of at least 35 years, according to SolAmerica. The construction phase and further maintenance oversight will bring workers to Amherst County who support the local economy, Peters said.
The system will be built in a manner to reduce glare, he said.
"Glare is lost energy for us," Peters said. "We don't want glare because that's reflected light that we would rather be capturing and using in our system."
The facility is just more than 500 feet from the nearest residence, Peters said. No one spoke for or against the plan during a public hearing Tuesday.
Brian Mays, who owns the property with family members, said at the Amherst County Planning Commission's November hearing on the plan he feels it will bring a positive financial benefit to the county.
SolAmerica has a decommissioning plan in place if the facility is disconnected from the electrical grid and components are removed, and the county would not be adversely affected financially if that process occurs, according to the application and Peters.
"I know this is a good project for a piece of land that one time was going to be subdivided...I think it's a good use for the property," Supervisor David Pugh said.
Supervisor Tom Martin said the property is well buffered and its proximity to local schools could be beneficial for educational opportunities.
"I think as a board and as a county we should be supporting renewable energy," said Martin. "I think this site is very good for the use."
