Amherst supervisors deny request for Elon area cell tower

"I’m just asking you to protect the property of the people around there," Beverly said. “I’m asking you to keep Amherst County beautiful. Keep it the way it is.”

Ken Thomas, whose 95-year-old mother lives on Kimberlea Road, said his parents selected their home in 1957. “They picked it largely because of that incredible view of Tobacco Row Mountain and High Peak. I would hate to see that damaged," Thomas said. "It’s more than about money, as far as we’re concerned. We love that place, we love the view. It’s a big part of why we live there.”

Mary Weiss, who also lives on Kimberlea Road, said as a retired educator she is not opposed to improving technology but the mountain backdrop is why she moved back last year. She recalls a Sunday drive with her late parents when she was 12 years old and the beauty of the Elon area inspiring them to pursue their home in 1956.

“Mother turned to daddy and said ‘this is it.’ We don’t need to look anymore," Weiss said. "I still feel that way."

Jim Thompson, an Elon-area resident who serves on the commission, said he has done his best to vet every cell tower request that came before him in his four years on the panel. He told supervisors he feels the planned location is not what's best for local residents and he feels alternative solutions are available.