Amherst turns into ghost town as historical society hosts sixth annual ghost walk

As night fell over the courthouse greens Saturday in the Town of Amherst, a story from the ghost of Judge Clarence Jackson Campbell fell on the ears of attendees of the town museum's sixth annual ghost walk.

He told of how, in a time when Amherst was a dry county, many people received their fix through the town's pharmacies. Campbell's ghost said he was one of those people.

Between sips from his flask, the ghost — played by a volunteer reenactor — recalled the day he called a townsman in for contempt of court after he attempted to expose Campbell's use of alcohol.

The townsman arrived, arguing with the judge about the events of that day, which led to the townsman being whipped on the steps of the courthouse despite his acquittal.

Campbell would later lose his judgeship for his use of alcohol. As the tale concluded, the two ghosts strolled off into the dark together.

This story was just one of several told by the ghosts that haunted downtown Amherst Saturday as part of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society's Ghost Walk.

Tour guides carried lanterns; attendees carried wooden guns to fend off the ghosts of apes that escaped from when the circus came to town; and re-enactors told the stories of Amherst past, at sites like the old courthouse, old jail, and Mason building on Main Street.

Sandi Esposito, a tour guide who played a big role in setting up the ghost walk, said the idea came about several years back when the museum was looking for ways to fundraise.

"We were looking for something as kind of a fundraiser for the museum and I had done this in college ... at [University of] Mary Washington, and helped for two years plan the ghost walks they had there," Esposito said.

The ghost walk has become a yearly tradition since 2017, allowing residents to learn facts about historical Amherst, all while celebrating spooky season with the tales of ghosts.

Another spirit, Anne Wingfield — the widow of Charles Murray Wingfield — played by a volunteer reenactor, told the story of her husband's mysterious death from the Amherst Fire Department building.

Wingfield explained the circumstances of Nov. 11, 1951, when she sent her daughter to get Charles from their barn before church.

"Rose Marie's screams pierced the quiet of that Sunday morning," the ghost of the widow recalled. "I ran out to the barn and found my husband laying at the foot of a ladder, blood pooling at his head. His hands were outstretched towards the feed bucket he was carrying. I screamed and screamed."

As Wingfield's ghost told the story, after she ordered a autopsy for her husband, it revealed her husband died of blunt force trauma to the top of the head, not as a result of his fall. In the process of investigating the woods around the Wingfield property, police found a white rag stained with blood and a two-foot piece of hose pipe.

On Dec. 17, 1951 — 37 days after Wingfield's death — Walter Dewey Fitch Henson was arrested and later was found guilty of first-degree murder.

According to the spirit of Wingfield, prosecutors had no other evidence linking Henson to the murder other than the fact that his brother admitted he had several feet of tube in a shed, and that Walter had used the tubing several times to wash his car.

"This could've belonged to anyone. Was an innocent man sent to prison for something he didn't do? Is there a killer amongst us who has literally gotten away with murder?" the spirit asked.

Stories like these, Esposito said, are a result of scouring old area newspapers to find interesting stories for each year's ghost walk. While most stories are new each year, she said they do rotate them sometimes depending on the actor.

"We started here and we couldn't find any ghost stories. So what came about was I was looking in newspapers and finding all sorts of information about people, mostly crimes and murders, things on a ghost walk that people would find interesting, and that's what we used."

After a successful ghost walk Saturday, the town's ghosts were returned to the beyond, with the hope of the historical society that they will be summoned again for another walk through downtown Amherst next year.

To find out more about the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society, visit their website at amherstcountymuseum.org.