In late January, under the shadows of several district, conference and regional wrestling championship banners at Amherst County High School, the future of the sport in Amherst got the opportunity to put its skills on display.

Craig Maddox, the K-5 coach for the Amherst Wrestling Club, said the program is all about giving the children a new experience and developing the fundamentals for them as they get closer to middle school.

"We go through the basics," Maddox said. "It's not about winning or losing. It's just about growing the program, getting kids more involved, so that they can move up to middle and high school. We want to grow our middle school program, so you have to start early."

The Amherst Wrestling Club hosted its yearly wrestling tournament at the high school on Jan. 28, bringing in K-5 youth wrestlers from all across the region to compete against each other as the children build the foundation of their wrestling skills.

Maddox, who coached wrestling at Amherst County High from 1993 to 2001, leads the elementary-age program alongside his brother, Brandon. For the two, the sport always has been a family experience.

"That's how we got into it, family. My uncle started wrestling and then I got him into wrestling," Craig said about Brandon, "and then our sons wrestled in peewee and so on from there."

In Amherst County, the wrestling program has always been an area of pride, Craig Maddox said.

"The wrestling program here has always been a good program," he said, detailing the history of the program that dates back to the 1960s at the high school.

As dozens of children strapped on headgear and prepared for their matches — some of them for the very first time in a match — the Maddox brothers said they were happy to see some of their wrestlers embrace the environment.

"That's one of the reasons for doing it like this," Craig Maddox said about the packed Amherst County High School gym. "When you do it in environments like this, that really prepares them.

"It's going to be loud. It's going to be crazy. And I mean it's a really good environment out there and they have to get used to that."

Tristan Boyd, 12, said he was talked into joining the wrestling club by one of his friends, and he enjoys the physical nature of wrestling, as opposed to his other favorite sport — baseball.

His parents, Mike and Bobbie Boyd, said environments like the Jan. 28 tournament are "really exciting," and that it's not only the children who enjoy the events, but also the parents who really enjoy being involved with the program.

Eric Dean, a parent with two children in the wrestling program, said the sport has been great in helping his son become more outgoing.

"It's just part of it," Dean said about the combative nature. "We played team sports when he was younger, but he's more timid. This has helped him be more outgoing, because you can't do that in wrestling. You'll get pushed down and beat."

Craig Maddox said the program really took off once tournaments began being held in November in the early 2000s, which coincides with the high school wrestling schedule.

With a November-through-February schedule, Craig Maddox said the timing allows more students to participate while not interfering with other spring sports, such as baseball.

"They do a lot of conditioning and stuff for elementary students," he said.

"But we try to make it fun. We don't want them getting caught up in the results. Process, just wrestle hard, do the things you know how to do. It's just about getting better."

Craig Maddox also said the program teaches life skills, more so than most other sports.

"It teaches you so much more than wrestling. It teaches discipline, which is a life skill. You have to have a hard work ethic, because you're going to get out of it what you put in. And if you're slacking, you're going to see it," he said.

Long term, the brothers want to continue to develop a strong foundation for the future of wrestling at Amherst County High School, which has won three regional wrestling titles since 2018.

"You have to start somewhere," Craig Maddox said. "We want to give them an opportunity to check it out ... and the goal is to keep these kids in the program all the way to high school."

To find out more about the Amherst Wrestling Club, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/AmherstWrestle.