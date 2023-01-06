Amphitheater among major renovations planned for Lynchburg's Riverfront Park

A new headliner to the downtown Lynchburg experience will soon be in the works as city officials plan improvements to Riverfront Park that include a large new amphitheater near the bank of the James River.

A public open house preview is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tresca on 8th, 724 Commerce Street in downtown Lynchburg.

While the amphitheater is the big ticket item in the improvements, Anna Bentson, the city's assistant director of economic development and tourism said the entire slate of improvements will complete the vision set forth in the city's master plans for downtown.

The $4.3 million project was approved as a part of the city's fiscal year 2023 Capital Improvement Plan, Bentson said. The project will receive a majority of its funding through federal American Rescue Plan Act money, plus a private $125,000 donation by the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg to build a playground in the park.

In addition to the amphitheater and playground, the enhanced park will have new permanent restrooms, permanent fencing, lighting and a concrete sidewalk along Jefferson Street, replacing the current gravel sidewalk.

Clay Simmons, the project manager and deputy director of public works, said construction on the park enhancements will likely begin in May or June and will take about 12 to 14 months to finish.

While the area currently serves as park and recreational space for the city — a place where smaller concerts and events have been held — Bentson said the improvements will bring the "necessary infrastructure to host large-scale events, large-scale concerts," and even national touring acts in the coming years.

Currently, the city uses a portable stage to host events in the park, which Simmons said is "showing its age and getting to the point it needs to be replaced."

Replacing the temporary stage will be a large permanent stage and amphitheater in the southeast portion of the park, which will feature staging wings on each side that could add width.

"That box is 40 by 40 by 32 [feet] high, so it's going to be a large structure. And it's going to really give us a lot of capabilities on the site that we don't have at this time, and what you couldn't get with a portable or temporary structure," Simmons said.

The project engineer said the stage will likely have a structure attached to its ceiling, allowing them to suspend electronics, such as lights and speakers above the stage, as opposed to attaching them on lattices on the stage, creating a "cleaner" look.

In the rear of the stage, Bentson said there will be restrooms for performers, a dressing area and a load-in area that will allow for touring buses or trucks to prepare the stage for shows.

In addition to replacing the temporary stage, permanent fencing and restrooms will go up in the park, allowing the temporary barricades and restrooms to become a thing of the past in Riverfront Park.

"It really got to be kind of an eyesore," Simmons said about the temporary barricades the city placed in the park.

Bentson said the new fence will allow the city to close the park for special events and alcohol licensing requirements but will also allow the park to look "open and welcoming," without the metal barriers the city has had to haul in.

The park's new permanent restrooms will sit across from the current splashpad, which will remain in the park amid the improvements. A sidewalk will extend from the edge of the splashpad to the building where the restrooms will be, which will sit in front of the existing chain-link fence on the side of the park that runs along the railroad tracks.

In that area will be a shade structure, where Simmons said officials hope to stylize the pergolas to look similar to the ones on downtown's Bluffwalk.

Having programmed many events in this space, Bentson said having the permanent infrastructure will save touring acts money, making the site more enticing to promoters, while still maintaining the space to host events the city has held in the past like the Beer & Wine Festival, or Movies in the Park.

"If ... we've got permanent restrooms, and we've got a stage, and we've got permanent lighting structures, things like that people will come to use. Right now, if you have a special event permit you have to bring in everything," Bentson said. "We're hoping to help make this a user-friendly space for our existing community and also work with an operator to bring in additional programming."

She said during the construction process, the city will issue an request for proposals for an operator of the park, assisting the city in programming the park with existing and new partners.

Bentson said over the past year, 10 events in Riverfront Park generated more than $880,000 in total business sales. She added this included spending in restaurants, retail, transportation, lodging and other things associated with event attendance.

Bentson said her office ran an economic impact analysis for a three-day music festival with a national touring act and that estimated over $965,000 in total business sales.

Because the capacity of the park will not change, Simmons believes the city's downtown infrastructure still is prepared to host major events in the park.

"We're really not changing that capacity. What we are doing is enhancing our ability to hold it with the least amount of work at each event," Simmons said.

Despite proposing the enhancements in a 100-year floodplain, Simmons said the city has done "a lot of careful work" on its plans, and that anything built below that flood line will be "flood proof, or flood resistant."

"The entire restroom will be constructed in a flood-proof way. But all of the electronics and everything that would flood-damageable will be elevated above that flood stage on the structure."

Simmons added they are looking at one more flood study but the "initial flood work that has gone on has been pretty extensive. And we still got a little bit more to do."