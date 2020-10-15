An antebellum plantation in Nelson County returns to family hands

The windows feature six panes per section, though the middle pane is larger than the side panes so the dividers didn’t obstruct the view.

The floors are oak and each board runs the entire length of the room without seams.

Scattered in each room of the old house are signs pointing out the history inside. One notes the brass bells that hang over the windows on the exterior of the house. Each bell rings with a different tone so the servants knew which room required assistance.

In the original dining room, bookcases built for Foxie’s mother are designed to be removed without damage to the original walls. Paintings on the wall are of the Massies Mill area.

To the right of the fireplace mantle was a warming room where servants would bring food from the outside kitchen to hold until it was time to serve. The warming room was commandeered for another first-floor bathroom.

The couple initially papered the dining room but began to have some trouble with mildew they had never experienced before. It turns out the glue on the paper wasn’t letting the old plaster breathe. When they removed the wallpaper, the problem vanished.

As far as furnishings are concerned, the Morgans strove to keep the furniture period.