An explosive legacy: local family's fireworks display this year serves as a memorial to founder

John Tucker helped make the finishing preparations on some of the fireworks by adding remote fuses. The setup is in safe hands with him — he’s shot fireworks alongside deBernard as long as the show has been around. Plus, he has the added safety training that comes with being the Altavista Fire Company chief.

Tucker recalled when deBernard shot off his first four-ounce shell while at the Uncle Billy’s Day Festival in Altavista, “and it was on from there.” Having experienced what it’s like behind the fuse, he said it’s hard to just sit back and watch the show from a distance.

“It’s the closest thing we’ve been to rock stars,” he said. “... Some of these crowds go crazy when it’s over.”

Alongside the growing spectator crowds, Kris deBernard said the fireworks have caught on with him, his brother Kevin and on to the next generation of their family. He said close to a 10 “shooters” would be lighting fuses Saturday evening for the show, one that his father planned a whole year in advance to be bigger than ever.

“It’s very special now; the community kind of expects it,” he said.