An explosive legacy: local family's fireworks display this year serves as a memorial to founder

RUSTBURG — For 26 years, scores of cars and onlookers have flocked to the Yellow Branch area of Campbell County the weekend before July 4, awaiting a spectacular display of colorful and cheery fireworks.
This weekend, it meant a little something extra — not to mention being half again as big as usual.
Most years, Kris deBernard said setting up for the huge fireworks show takes until about 6 p.m., with a handful of people working under his father’s close direction. On Saturday, many hands made light work and the afternoon at the deBernard property off of U.S. 29 was a rather lazy one.
After 25 years of growing the show from a backyard family affair to a huge community event, Pat deBernard died in March following a battle with leukemia. The baton then passed to his sons, other family and fellow pyrotechnics who vowed to make the 26th show a night to remember.
“He shot a shell and became obsessed,” said Kris deBernard. “I mean, his license tags said ‘pyro nut.’”
With “Fly High Pop” recently embroidered on the collar, deBernard’s firefighter jacket that he’d don while shooting off the shells was the centerpiece of a monument, displayed on the edge of the cordoned off area where spectators could sit.
Music rang out across the field from huge speakers and there was a slight smell of gunpowder among the crates and boxes of shells and fuses.
John Tucker helped make the finishing preparations on some of the fireworks by adding remote fuses. The setup is in safe hands with him — he’s shot fireworks alongside deBernard as long as the show has been around. Plus, he has the added safety training that comes with being the Altavista Fire Company chief.
Tucker recalled when deBernard shot off his first four-ounce shell while at the Uncle Billy’s Day Festival in Altavista, “and it was on from there.” Having experienced what it’s like behind the fuse, he said it’s hard to just sit back and watch the show from a distance.
“It’s the closest thing we’ve been to rock stars,” he said. “... Some of these crowds go crazy when it’s over.”
Alongside the growing spectator crowds, Kris deBernard said the fireworks have caught on with him, his brother Kevin and on to the next generation of their family. He said close to a 10 “shooters” would be lighting fuses Saturday evening for the show, one that his father planned a whole year in advance to be bigger than ever.
“It’s very special now; the community kind of expects it,” he said.
Tucker and Pat deBernard have traveled helping set up close to 300 different shows and Tucker said with confidence that the deBernards’ show is the biggest around. It’s also why the show is typically before July 4, since they’d usually be away working on another show elsewhere.
Different sized shells lay clustered in crates dotted all around the property, with two trailers loaded up with the night’s grand finale. In a few hours, cars will start flowing into the area — several other spots along the road have sectioned off areas for spectator parking.
Kris deBernard counted on record numbers of viewers to go along with the record number of shells. Even without his dad, as a roadside sign proclaims, “the show goes on.”
“He was like a kid with fireworks, to be honest,” he said. “But I mean, as much as he loved the shooting, he just loved to see the people happy.”