Angel Tree program returns to River Ridge mall

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, which has its roots in Lynchburg, has returned for another year.
Angel Trees are located in front of Belk's interior entrance at River Ridge mall until Dec. 15.
"Select the angel(s) you would like to adopt and remove the full tag from a tree. Be sure to return the tag with your gift," the mall said in a news release. "Gifts are to be returned to River Ridge or to The Salvation Army of Lynchburg by December 15. Please use the angel ID number on the angel tag (example-LB12345) to label all bags and each item for your angel(s). This ensures the thoughtful gifts you purchased are provided to the child/angel you chose."
The mall said it hopes to help 1,000 recipients this year. Since the program began in Lynchburg in 1979, it has grown across the country, and the Salvation Army said it provides toys and clothing to about 1 million children each year.
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle bell ringers will be located at mall entrances from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24.