Anne Spencer garden featured by the Cultural Landscape Foundation in preservation effort

After taking other Hillside Garden Club members to visit the site, White got the group on board with an official restoration project. Vegetables, flowers and other plants were grown in the four-room garden space, with some original plants found poking through the overgrowth and brush, White said. Former fish ponds, one of which is restored today, also were part of the garden space.

The Hillside Garden Club continues volunteerism to this day, but Shaun Spencer-Hester, Anne Spencer’s granddaughter and current curator and volunteer director of the house and gardens, said more volunteers always are needed, especially as the current group ages.

Spencer-Hester said the garden is not “endangered” because of overgrowth or lack of maintenance. Rather, it has an uncertain future.

“When we’re thinking about endangered, we’re thinking about the future,” she said. “We’re thinking about future stewards of the garden. We’re also thinking about funding, present and future, for this garden, and how to sustain the project which has been put in place.”

The Anne Spencer Garden House & Museum’s primary sources of revenue come from grants and donations, Spencer-Hester said.