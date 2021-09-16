Annual Bedford Centerfest set for Saturday in Bedford

Bedford’s annual street festival, Centerfest, is returning for its 40th year this Saturday in downtown Bedford.

The event — which includes live music; various vendors, businesses and nonprofits; and concessions — is returning to a one-day festival in downtown Bedford, though scaled back as area COVID-19 cases have sharply increased in recent weeks. Last year, the event was spread over three days and held at Liberty Lake Park.

This year’s Centerfest has about 90 vendors and businesses registered, said Heather Alto, executive director of the Central Virginia Business Coalition, the organization that sponsors Centerfest. CVABC decided to cap the number of vendors at a lower amount than usual, which was most often a little over 100, given the pandemic. Even so, Alto said several new vendors and businesses will be taking part in Centerfest for the first time.

While the event normally sprawls through East and West Main Street, North and South Bridge Street, and Depot Street in downtown Bedford, this year’s Centerfest was limited to four main areas: East and West Main Street, and North and South Bridge Street, with live music at the farmers market, Alto said.