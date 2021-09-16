Annual Bedford Centerfest set for Saturday in Bedford

Bedford’s annual street festival, Centerfest, is returning for its 40th year this Saturday in downtown Bedford.
The event — which includes live music; various vendors, businesses and nonprofits; and concessions — is returning to a one-day festival in downtown Bedford, though scaled back as area COVID-19 cases have sharply increased in recent weeks. Last year, the event was spread over three days and held at Liberty Lake Park.
This year’s Centerfest has about 90 vendors and businesses registered, said Heather Alto, executive director of the Central Virginia Business Coalition, the organization that sponsors Centerfest. CVABC decided to cap the number of vendors at a lower amount than usual, which was most often a little over 100, given the pandemic. Even so, Alto said several new vendors and businesses will be taking part in Centerfest for the first time.
While the event normally sprawls through East and West Main Street, North and South Bridge Street, and Depot Street in downtown Bedford, this year’s Centerfest was limited to four main areas: East and West Main Street, and North and South Bridge Street, with live music at the farmers market, Alto said.
“Moving it to the park last year was a great way to kind of still host it and be safe, but we wanted to bring it back downtown, so we wanted to implement some safety guidelines,” Alto said. “Last year’s turnout was good, considering. We had quite a few people that came to Liberty Lake Park when we hosted the Centerfest reimagined. We had vendors that sold a lot of things, but it was definitely not your normal Centerfest turnout. But most people were excited to have something rather than nothing.”
Additional spacing was arranged between vendor booths, increased slightly from the normal 5 feet. Scaling back is an attempt to regulate crowd size, and hopefully mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 among Centerfest participants and attendees, Alto said.
A few other things will look different this year. Due to the pandemic, Alto said there will be no inflatable bounce house, carnival rides, or slide in the kid zone area. The kid zone will be more activity- and game-based this time, she said.
“We were going to do bounce houses, but then as we saw the [COVID] cases rising in children more with this variant, we decided not even to have the inflatable bounce houses or slides, because we couldn’t sanitize them all day long,” Alto said.
There will be no shuttle bus service running this year. Masks and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, plus more portable restrooms, Alto said.
Three bands will perform live music at the Bedford Farmers Market area throughout the day.
Despite some slight differences in Centerfest, Alto said the event is still expected to be fun and draw support for local and regional businesses and vendors.
Centerfest will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. More information can be found on the Bedford Centerfest Facebook page and at cvabc.org/centerfest.