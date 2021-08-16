Annual book sale to be held at Forest Library this month

The Friends of the Forest Library will hold their Annual Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 for a $5 bag day sale.

The sale will begin a day early — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 — for Friends of the Forest Library Members but prospective members may sign up at that time and participate.

All books sell for $1 to $3, with exceptions for special interest items. DVDs are $2.50, CDs are $1, and Audio books are $3.

The diverse and affordable selection of books, CDs and DVDs, include something for everyone from children to adults, gardeners, cooks, mystery seekers, self-help, health enthusiasts and much more.

The FOFL accepts book donations throughout the year in support of the Annual Book Sale and the Corner book store, which is open during library hours.

Donations of books in good, clean condition should be brought to the Forest Library desk, during regular library hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All proceeds will directly benefit the library.

Sales will be at the Forest Library at 15583 Forest Road, Forest. For more information, call 540-425-7002.

