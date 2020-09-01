Annual LOCKN' Festival postponed to next year; rollover, refund options announced

“We also went to work ... in trying to see if there was a way we could put on an event in this crazy time we’re living in, this challenging time health wise and do it in a safe way,” Shapiro said.

According to Shapiro, the event would have implemented a mask policy as well as social distancing for the event which would have had a limited capacity.

Currently in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, concert venues in Virginia cannot exceed 1,000 patrons.

Shapiro said officials also explored establishing a COVID-19 testing lab at the entrance of the festival. After passing through health screenings and security, festival goers would have been required to stay on the property for the entire weekend.

“Given the circumstances that we are in today I know that it would have been extremely difficult for them to put on the festival,” Nelson County Board of Supervisors East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said.

Supervisors reached for comment Monday said they felt the festival’s postponement until next year was a responsible decision.