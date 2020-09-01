Annual LOCKN' Festival postponed to next year; rollover, refund options announced

Citing concerns caused by the ongoing pandemic, LOCKN’ Festival officials are setting their sites on 2021.
The annual festival, which has drawn thousands of spectators to Nelson County over the years, has been postponed until Oct. 1 to 3 of 2021, an unprecedented move for the multi-day event since its inception in 2013.
“... [G]iven the kind of broader climate that we’re in it’s not going to be the right moment this October, but it is going to be the right moment next October,” LOCKN’ Festival co-founder Peter Shapiro said in a video announcement.
Like previous years, the 2021 event will take place at Infinity Downs and Oak Ridge Farm, a 387-acre property located in Arrington. There will be a special “Steal Your Thursday” that will kick off the festival weekend Sept. 30.
The 2021 event will celebrate the upcoming 81st birthday of Phil Lesh with performances from the musician and a complete artist lineup to be announced soon, a news release states.
The LOCKN’ site still will see some performances this year, however. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will stream crowdless performances from the LOCKN’ site Oct. 2 to 4, the planned dates for the festival this year.
“That will be how we enjoy ourselves until we’re ready to return to the farm, which will be next October,” Shapiro said.
Current 2020 ticket holders can either obtain full refunds for the price of their tickets and camping accommodations or choose to rollover their 2020 tickets to the 2021 festival, according to the release. Ticket holders also can choose to donate their tickets to others.
Refunds must be requested by midnight Sept. 27 or tickets will automatically roll over to next year.
The postponement of the eighth edition of the festival is the latest hit to the county’s tourism sector because of the coronavirus, but Nelson County Director of Tourism and Economic Development Maureen Kelley said the county will be able to bounce back from the loss of the event this year.
She said the economic effect of moving LOCKN’ to next year on tourism-related businesses will be lessened as October marks one of the busiest months of the year for tourism in the county.
“The decision not to hold the festival this year was a prudent one for the event organizers, based on safeguarding the health and welfare of event patrons, as well as County residents and businesses,” Kelley said in an email Monday.
Shapiro said officials worked with local, state and the federal government as well as the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in trying to make the festival happen safely this October.
“We also went to work ... in trying to see if there was a way we could put on an event in this crazy time we’re living in, this challenging time health wise and do it in a safe way,” Shapiro said.
According to Shapiro, the event would have implemented a mask policy as well as social distancing for the event which would have had a limited capacity.
Currently in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, concert venues in Virginia cannot exceed 1,000 patrons.
Shapiro said officials also explored establishing a COVID-19 testing lab at the entrance of the festival. After passing through health screenings and security, festival goers would have been required to stay on the property for the entire weekend.
“Given the circumstances that we are in today I know that it would have been extremely difficult for them to put on the festival,” Nelson County Board of Supervisors East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said.
Supervisors reached for comment Monday said they felt the festival’s postponement until next year was a responsible decision.
“Given our current environment of COVID-19, and the fact that the majority of those attending Lockn’ come from other parts of the state/country, this was the smart choice,” Nelson County Board of Supervisors West District Supervisor David Parr said via a text message. “As much as Lockn’ 2020 will be missed, they made the right call.”
Originally planned for June of this year, officials announced in April the eighth edition of the festival would be delayed until the first weekend of October.
“We wanted so badly to pull this off not just for the fans and of course for the bands who need the gigs but particularly for all the hundreds of people that work at a festival like LOCKN’,” Shapiro said. “So we’re really sorry that we’re just not able to do it.”
For more details on how to rollover, request a refund or donate LOCKN’ 2020 tickets, visit www.locknfestival.com/rollover-and-refund-options.
