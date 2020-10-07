Annual pancake jamboree in Lynchburg canceled

The Exchange Club of Lynchburg's annual pancake jamboree has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This was not an easy decision, but we feel that for the safety of all of our patrons and volunteers, that this is the correct thing to do," jamboree chairman Michael Staley said in a news release.
The club plans to host a golf tournament May 7 at London Downs Golf Course to raise money for youth scholarships.
It also plans to hold its next pancake jamboree on Nov. 5, 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.