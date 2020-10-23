Another COVID-19 unit converted at Lynchburg General as facilities 'strained'

With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, Centra Health has converted another unit at Lynchburg General Hospital to specifically deal with those patients.

The increase in patients comes on the heels of a bump in cases in and around Lynchburg.

As of late this week, the hospital reported 39 COVID-19 patients, 11 of them in ICU settings. Centra’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Lewis said the provider’s acute care facilities “continue to be strained” following recent spread of the virus.

Previously, Lewis has said there’s been a trend of more positive test results yielding more hospitalizations, which in turn end in more deaths of COVID-19 patients. He said the Central Virginia Health District has relayed to Centra that the influx of new cases is primarily among people aged 19 to 21.

“The movement of patients between our acute care facilities this week has been considerable and constitutes a 24/7 dedicated effort led by our flow team,” he wrote in an email.

To adapt, Centra has converted the pediatric unit at LGH into a second COVID-19 designated unit and shifted its pediatric unit over to Virginia Baptist Hospital.

