Antique toys on display at Lynchburg Museum

The magic of Christmas often is found in the joy of children as they open toys around the family tree, and it has been that way for generations.

That's why the Lynchburg Museum has set up a new exhibit this month featuring vintage toys — from the miniature Thornhill wagon made in Lynchburg, to the circa-1900 McWane family paper dolls, to a toy fire truck.

The exhibit, which opens with a "First Fridays" reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, will remain on display until Dec. 31. Both the exhibit and the reception are free and open to the public.

The vintage toys on display represent different eras of Lynchburg’s history, and many were originally purchased at beloved local stores including Bragassa’s on 12th Street and S.O. Fisher on Main Street.

"More than trivial play things, toys also foster imagination and can even inspire a child’s future career," wrote the museum in a news release. "Lynchburg native Vincent 'Squeek' Burnett (1913–1989) spent his early years flying a toy airplane before becoming a World War II aviator, flight instructor and nationally recognized aerobatic pilot."

The Lynchburg Museum's regular hours are , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays.

The museum also is looking to learn more about the history and material culture of the Lynchburg area and is asking those with antique toys connected to the area or special memories of area toy stores such as Bragassa’s, S.O. Fisher, and Kaybee Toys, to call (434) 455-6226 or email museum@lynchburgva.gov.