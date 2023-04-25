An early morning blaze on Tuesday displaced residents from a Lynchburg apartment complex, rendering one apartment uninhabitable and several others with water and smoke damage, according to a news release from the fire department.

According to the department, crews from the Lynchburg Fire Department were called to the Vistas at Dreaming Creek apartment complex at 7612 Timberlake Road at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a structure fire in building #200.

The department said the first crews to arrive found heavy fire coming from a third-floor balcony and threatening to spread to the roof. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control and prevent it from extending to the rest of the building, while other first responders worked to evacuate nearby tenants.

The resident in the burned apartment already had gotten out by the time the crews arrived, the fire department said.

According to LFD, a total of 22 apartments were evacuated and property management officials helped find the residents temporary shelter within the complex while the fire was being extinguished and crews were on the scene.

More than 35 fire personnel were involved in the response, with apparatus and volunteers from Forest and Brookville volunteer fire departments helping at Stations 7 and 8 while Lynchburg fire personnel were on the scene, LFD said.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal's office investigated the cause of the fire and ruled it to be accidental in nature, possibly the result of improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the news release.

The burned apartment was deemed uninhabitable and five other apartments suffered smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting those residents who have been displaced, and the remainder of the residents in the building have been able to return to their homes, according to the department.