APCo seeking approval for Lynchburg-area upgrades

Appalachian Power Company plans to submit an application to state regulators next month for a project to upgrade 12 miles of electric transmission lines in Lynchburg and Bedford County as well as an electrical substation in Campbell County.

The Reusens-New London Transmission Line Rebuild project would replace existing wooden poles from the 1940s with modern steel ones to increase electric reliability for customers, APCo said Thursday.

If approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission, construction is projected to begin in summer 2022 and finish by the end of 2023.

The transmission line upgrades will begin at a substation located on Old Trents Ferry Road in Lynchburg and head south, crossing Boonsboro Road, U.S. 221 and U.S. 501 before ending at a substation off Thomas Jefferson Road in Bedford County. The substation to be upgraded is off Timberlake Road in Campbell County, according to an APCo news release.

APCo representatives have communicated with property owners in the project area throughout the planning stages, the company said. If the SCC approves the application, property owners can expect further correspondence explaining how they can continue participating in the process and outline next steps.