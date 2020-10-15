Appalachian Power plans transmission line upgrades in Lynchburg, Bedford County

“It’s definitely been challenging, because we take pride in our open house process,” Porter said. “With the pandemic, we’ve had to try to be more creative — as everyone has — in how we can still communicate with the public.”

He said by using the virtual open house, apps, and ads, the company hopes to raise public awareness and draw customers to the project site to learn more. Porter added virtual meetings could be arranged with customers who desire a face-to-face talk addressing questions related to the project.

Bedford County administrator Robert Hiss said the county has not received comments or concerns from county residents about unreliable power but said county staff is aware and supportive of the planned project after meeting with APCo project managers. A large portion of the county is serviced by APCo, he said.

"I think any time infrastructure and such can be upgraded and improved, that’s good for our community," Hiss said.

APCo project managers also met with the interim city manager and community development director in Lynchburg to discuss the project, Porter said.