Appalachian Power to make transmission system upgrades in Lynchburg, Bedford, Roanoke

Appalachian Power plans to upgrade a 43-mile stretch of its transmission systems in Roanoke, Bedford and Lynchburg.

This project, part of the Reusens-Roanoke Transmission Line rebuild, will involve upgrading two substations and about 43 miles of 138-kilovolt electric transmission lines, APCo said in a news release Tuesday.

The Reusens-Roanoke transmission line was installed in the late 1920s, according to the news release, and decades later is in need of upgrades to “maintain a strong and reliable transmission system for area customers.”

Work will begin at the Roanoke substation near the Roanoke River and go northeast through Vinton, cross U.S. 460 near Bedford and will end at the Reusens substation on Old Trents Ferry Road in Lynchburg, near the James River, according to the news release. Crews will rebuild the majority of the power line along this route.

Representatives for the company plan to work with landowners to “acquire new or update existing property easements along the line” as needed, the news release said.

APCo will host a series of in-person community open houses in February to meet with landowners, residents and customers who will be affected by the work, offering answers to any questions or concerns, and more information about the ongoing project and what it means for property owners along the stretch in question. Attendees also can provide input on the project.

Informational packets will be mailed to land owners along the project’s stretch, the news release stated. Feedback received from land owners will be used by the company to “determine a power line route that minimizes impact on the community and environment,” according to the news release.

APCo representatives intend to file an application for the project with the Virginia State Corporation Commission this summer, according to the news release, and if the Reusens-Roanoke project receives approval, construction is expected to begin early in 2025 and be completed by the end of 2028.

The open house in Bedford County will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Montvale Elementary School, 1 Little Patriot Dr.

The open house for Lynchburg will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Boonsboro Elementary School, 1234 Eagle Cir., Lynchburg.

More information and a virtual open house can be found online at: AppalachianPower.com/Reusens-Roanoke.

APCo encourages open house attendees to wear masks.

