Appeals add restrictions to Pedlar plan

An administrative review of the U.S. Forest Service’s Pedlar River North Vegetation Plan has resulted in tighter restrictions after three appeals were filed, but the plans for logging and burning remain unchanged.
The Forest Service plan calls for logging 558 acres of forests and doing prescribed burns on 4,432 acres in the George Washington Forest.
The cutting and burning is to take place east of Buena Vista along the eastern side of the Blue Ridge Parkway, west of Oronoco, south of Clark’s Gap and north of the Pedlar Reservoir in Amherst County.
The city of Lynchburg initially filed an objection, expressing concerns about impacts on the Pedlar Reservoir, which provides drinking water to more than 100,000 people in the city and surrounding counties. The city is primarily concerned about sedimentation and erosion of steep banks surrounding the reservoir.
Tim Mitchell, Lynchburg's director of Water Resources, who filed the objection, later withdrew it because he said the Forest Service addressed his department's concerns.
“The Forest Service worked very closely with us, and we came to an agreement on each of our objection points, and we feel our water source will be protected under the plan,” Mitchell said in an email.
“… Well-managed forests actually enhance water quality by reducing the amount of organics and nutrients that can enter the water supply. We also believe that we can partner with the Forest Service on water quality monitoring and public education opportunities that will further benefit water quality.”
Joby Timm, the forest supervisor who reviewed the objections, added several requirements to the Pedlar plan, including:
• The final decision notice will clarify that all herbicide applications will be implemented under the supervision of a certified applicator and directly applied to the target plants and will not be applied aerially or in a broadcast manner.
• The district will work collaboratively with Lynchburg Water Resources to monitor implementation of vegetation management treatments, including commercial timber harvests.
• The Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District will provide clarification about the timber sale schedule, which will be limited to one sale per year (three sales over a three-year timeframe) and will share information regarding the plan of operations for each sale with Lynchburg Water Resources staff.
• The final Decision Notice will include riparian buffers on each side of streams to protect water quality and aquatic habitats.
• Temporary stream crossings will be removed and rehabilitated.
Lauren Stull, district ranger for the Glenwood & Pedlar District of the George Washington National Forest, has said the Pedlar plan is necessary to create early successional forest, which includes herbs, shrubs and small trees that regenerate after cutting.
According to Stull, the George Washington and Jefferson national forests host about 292 wildlife species that are classified as threatened, endangered, sensitive, locally rare or of public interest. She says 125 of those species require early successional habitat, while 152 species need a mix of early successional habitat and mature habitat in close proximity.
But people concerned about protecting forests question the need for more early successional forests when mature forests are increasingly rare and old growth is virtually nonexistent.
Two other objections were filed, one by Ernie Reed, a member of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and longtime forest advocate, and Judy Strang, founder of the Friends of the Pedlar River. Reed could not be reached for comment.
Strang said that although she was pleased with how Forest Service representatives have dealt with her, they are not using current science on watersheds, old growth forests or climate change to formulate their plan.
In response to her objections, the Forest Service will invite Strang to a working field trip to review and discuss implementation activities.
The Forest Service also will change the logging plan in higher elevation/ridgetop portions of two units on Charlie Taylor Mountain from a regeneration harvest to a thinning.
Strang does not think that response is adequate.
“I am still convinced that the Pedlar project will leave the Pedlar River Watershed forests worse off — in terms of habitat and value to the most beings for the longest time — than if they were left alone,” she wrote in an email.