Appeals court reverses child sex solicitation convictions for ex-LU professor

Child sex solicitation convictions against a former Liberty University professor were reversed Tuesday in an appeal, sending the case back to Bedford County Circuit Court for a new trial.
Stephen James Kilpatrick, 66, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2019 after a jury found him guilty of five counts of soliciting sex from a minor — someone proclaiming to be a 13-year-old girl named Jenny, according to evidence, but was in fact an undercover cop.
He responded to a Craigslist ad in November 2017 from “Jenny” with a sexual request, according to evidence and testimony in the case, and continued sexual conversations for seven months despite her mentioning she was 13 years old about one month into their correspondence.
Kilpatrick mentioned her age several times during that period, remarking at one point on “a pretty thirteen Y.O. body with growing curves,” court documents state.
Law enforcement officers with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which posted the personal Craigslist ad in the first place, set up a meeting to apprehend Kilpatrick in late June 2017, according to evidence from the case. “Jenny” asked him to buy cookies before meeting with her at a neighborhood in Forest, and officers observed Kilpatrick purchasing items nearby before heading to the rendezvous point.
When apprehended by officers, Kilpatrick had cookies and lubricant in his car, according to trial testimony and search warrants in the case. He acknowledged in law enforcement interviews he had “provocative” conversations with “Jenny.” When an officer lied to Kilpatrick and said she had contacted police, Kilpatrick wrote a short apology letter to her fictitious parents saying the "inappropriate texting" wouldn't happen again.
Kilpatrick had been a physics professor at LU since 2013 but was fired from the university after his arrest, according to his family.
His appeal was based on Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike’s refusal to let an expert witness testify that Kilpatrick was not a pedophile.
Testifying at trial, Kilpatrick said he never really believed “Jenny” was a 13-year-old girl, instead saying he thought the person he was communicating with took on that sexual role-playing persona. When interviewed by investigators, he said she “seems a lot older than thirteen,” the appeal opinion states.
Kilpatrick intended to call to the stand a certified sex-offender evaluator who had performed a psychological analysis on him in order to provide testimony showing he “lacked a motive to solicit a minor, to support his contention that he did not believe Jenny was a minor, and to show that he was not “predisposed” to soliciting minors — a consideration relevant to his entrapment defense,” the appeals opinion states.
Updike ruled against allowing the testimony because it would’ve been an opinion on Kilpatrick’s state of mind and intent while he was talking to “Jenny,” something not allowed in Virginia case law, according to the opinion.
Appellate judges found the expert testimony would not have violated that rule and would’ve supported Kilpatrick’s claims he didn’t believe he was talking to a child. Their opinion sends the case back to Bedford County Circuit Court for a new trial.
Appeals court Judge Mary Malveaux wrote a lone dissenting opinion, contending there was “overwhelming” evidence in the case indicating Kilpatrick thought he was talking to a minor and wanted to have sex with her, and any expert testimony contending otherwise wouldn’t have affected the jury’s verdict.
Reached Tuesday, Washington, D.C.-based attorney Gregory Lipper said the expert testimony was important evidence that would’ve undercut the case, similar to evidence that speaks to someone’s motive.
“This is a unique case in which there’s a real question about whether the defendant knew that he was talking to a minor, and Mr. Kilpatrick has … emphatically insisted that he was talking to an adult,” he said.
The prosecutor in Kilpatrick's case did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.
Kilpatrick is being held in the Virginia Department of Corrections’ Augusta Correctional Center. Bedford Circuit Court records don’t show that any hearing has been scheduled in his case.
Also among appellate cases decided this week was that of an Amherst man involved in a November 2016 robbery. convictions on two counts of robbery and one count each of burglary and using a firearm in a felony against Brandon Lee Snead, 27, were upheld.
Snead and another man broke into Carlton Goode’s room in a Victoria Avenue house after banging on the door and offering to sell drugs, Goode testified at the time. While the other perpetrator was holding what appeared to be a handgun, they stole wallets from Goode and another man who was with him at the time. Snead’s wallet was found outside the house soon after.
At trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court, Snead objected to statements of the other perpetrator — ordering the victims to give up money and valuables, threats and directions to Snead — being used as evidence, appellate documents state.
Snead was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in December 2019 and remains in prison.