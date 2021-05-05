Appeals court reverses child sex solicitation convictions for ex-LU professor

When apprehended by officers, Kilpatrick had cookies and lubricant in his car, according to trial testimony and search warrants in the case. He acknowledged in law enforcement interviews he had “provocative” conversations with “Jenny.” When an officer lied to Kilpatrick and said she had contacted police, Kilpatrick wrote a short apology letter to her fictitious parents saying the "inappropriate texting" wouldn't happen again.

Kilpatrick had been a physics professor at LU since 2013 but was fired from the university after his arrest, according to his family.

His appeal was based on Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike’s refusal to let an expert witness testify that Kilpatrick was not a pedophile.

Testifying at trial, Kilpatrick said he never really believed “Jenny” was a 13-year-old girl, instead saying he thought the person he was communicating with took on that sexual role-playing persona. When interviewed by investigators, he said she “seems a lot older than thirteen,” the appeal opinion states.