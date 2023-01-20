Applications open for new downtown Lynchburg program to fill vacant storefronts

Applications are now open for Launch LYH – Downtown Lynchburg Association’s (DLA) newest small business support program. Launch LYH will provide aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners gap funding to help them start up or expand in a Downtown Lynchburg storefront.

In October, DLA received $115,000 toward a new program that seeks to fill vacant storefronts and provide current and potential small business owners with funding to start or expand a business in downtown Lynchburg.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $90,000 in Community Business Launch grant funding to DLA for the program. The nonprofit was one of only three entities in Virginia to receive this funding in 2022. The Lovingston Community Business Launch in Nelson County and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority each received $45,000.

Through the program, new amenities and attractions will be added to the downtown area, creating a more exciting and vibrant downtown for the whole community, said Ashley Kershner, executive director for DLA.

Selected Launch LYH applicants will participate in an eight-week education program conducted by the Small Business Development Center – Lynchburg Region, that culminates in a pitch competition.

Winning pitches will receive cash grants to help with new venture costs, including rent, build-out, inventory, or other start-up needs. Grant funds available total $115,000 and are disbursed to recipients as reimbursements for expenses incurred, Kershner said.

Special consideration will be given to women-owned and minority-owned businesses. Prize packages also will include business resources from partner organizations.

Kershner said since the announcement of the grant, DLA staff have been honing in on what the program and curriculum would look like.

The types of businesses accepted is based off the Downtown 2040 Master Plan and the 2021 Downtown Lynchburg Market Study, she said.

In order to be eligible to apply for the program, applicants must be ready and willing to open or expand their business in a Downtown storefront by December 31, 2023. Applicants also must fall within one of the following business categories: entertainment/culture/attraction, restaurant/beverage, retail, or residential amenities.

Kershner said there are two components of eligibility, the first one would be an existing business that wants to expand its footprint and the second being for brand new businesses.

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 9 at the Downtown Lynchburg Association website: downtownlynchburg.com/launch-lyh.

Launch LYH has limited space for participation and not all applicants will be accepted.

The program is made possible through grants awarded by the Virginia Department of Community and Housing Development and the Truist Foundation, and by our sponsors Bank of the James, Freedom First Credit Union, and the Lynchburg Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

Kershner said additional support is provided by DLA program partners, Small Business Development Center – Lynchburg Region, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Jamerson Lewis Construction, Consensus Real Estate, and Blackwater Branding.

"We have at least 12 properties right now that are available and will be ready and on call to start talking to participants," she said. "We're also going to be helping those tenants negotiate good leases. We really see the property owners as partners in this."