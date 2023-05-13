With the terms of three Lynchburg City School Board members set to expire June 30, Lynchburg City Council opened up the application process for those interested in being appointed to the school board during a public hearing this week, garnering two dozen applications on the first night.

The seats of District 1 representative Dr. Robert Brennan, District 2 representative Kimberly Sinha and District 3 representative and School Board Chair James Coleman will expire on June 30.

Coleman, as a three-term member of the school board, is ineligible to be reappointed. Both Brennan and Sinha are eligible to seek a third and final term on the school board, and both presented themselves as candidates during Tuesday night's public hearing.

In total, city council received 24 applications for candidates for the school board as of Tuesday night's public hearing, according to city documents.

The applicants are as follows:

District 1: Dr. Robert Brennan, Michael Brosmer, William "Bill" Hawkins, Jack Schewel, Deborah Trefzger and Rebekah Turner.

District 2: Michael Barron, Gregory Berry, Melissa Boatwright, Michael Bodnar, Stacy Link, Frederick Milacci, Keita Rodgers, Diane Sillaman, Kimberly Sinha, Stephen Wheeler, Bethany White and Christina Wilson.

District 3: Henry Baxter, Alexandra Berrigan, Roman Franklin, Cheryl Giggets, Andrew Glover and David Ream.

During Tuesday's public hearing, several of the applicants took the opportunity to introduce themselves to the councilors and gave a brief pitch on why they should be appointed to their respective district's seat.

After the speakers were finished, council agreed on consensus to keep the application process open through its next regularly scheduled meeting on May 23. The application process was originally set to close this week.

After the next meeting, council will begin interviewing prospective candidates before appointing them to the board.

Of note, in April, council agreed on consensus to conduct the interview portion of the application process in open meetings citing transparency reasons, a change from how the process was previously conducted, where council would announce interviews with candidates, hold the interviews in closed session and release the videos shortly after.

Those interested in serving on the school board can still apply online at Lynchburgva.gov/school-board. Printable applications can be downloaded on the website or mailed or emailed upon request.