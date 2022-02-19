Appomattox-based homicide survivor support group expands reach

Those who lose a loved one, friend, or acquaintance to homicide are left with grief and trauma to wade through, and the experience can feel isolating.

Learning to cope and live with broken pieces can require support — and that is a primary goal of an upcoming 10-week homicide survivor support group program, according to organizers and facilitators.

Based in Appomattox County, the Homicide Survivor Support Group will be conducted via Zoom.

The program had its first session early in 2020, according to organizers. It is a joint program offered by the Appomattox County victim/witness program, Oaktree Wellness Center and the Virginia Victim Assistance Network. Its intent is to offer support, community, and healing to those touched by homicide.

“Grief is something that is pervasive in my work," said Joy Bagby, LPC and founder of Oaktree Wellness Center in Appomattox. "I see it beyond just death. I see it in the loss of a relationship, or the loss of a way of life, or a job, or a social standing. Even watching your children grow up and leave the house can be a grieving process. But the loss of a loved one through murder or suicide is an unnatural death, and people experience that bereavement in a very unique way, so bringing people together in this group helps them to see that they’re not alone.”

Bagby’s personal practice focuses on working with women from older adolescent ages to adults. She specializes in counseling for grief, trauma, depression, and anxiety, and will be leading the homicide survivor support group.

This is not the first time Bagby has helped facilitate a similar support group reaching those affected by a loss to homicide.

The previous homicide survivor support group that operated out of Appomattox had about three in-person sessions before pandemic shutdowns caused the group to transition to a virtual platform, conducting sessions via Zoom in spring 2020. This turned out to be a “blessing in disguise,” Bagby said, because the group was able to reach a wider base, including those from around the region who could not normally make the drive to Appomattox.

In a 2018 survey communicating with Virginia-area victim/witness workers, the Virginia Victim Assistance Network identified a gap in support services for homicide survivors. A support group program was developed specifically for this population, and the network typically operates about 11 such programs in the Commonwealth, one of which is the Appomattox one, said Dina Blythe, homicide survivor support group coordinator.

Advanced registration is required, as the group will have a limited number of spots.

A model known as the “restorative retelling” model will be followed for this particular program, according to organizers. Restorative retelling works to teach those experiencing loss how to reframe the grief, and work through it in a constructive manner, Bagby explained.

Reflecting on past experiences counseling in similar groups, Bagby said perhaps one of the greatest, most profound results of the sessions was participants’ ability to rechannel the anger one experiences in the grieving process.

“As you can imagine, anger is a very valid and legitimate emotion that you experience after a homicide of a loved one, but even though it is valid and legitimate, it can be destructive to the individual,” Bagby said. “I don’t want to say that it was alleviated, because I don’t think, again, that’s possible. I think that it’s a reframing and a rechanneling of that anger. Anger is a motivating emotion. It lets us know that there’s something wrong, and that change needs to happen. Whether it’s a change in your own life, or if you’re going to be an agent for change in a system or society, if it’s rechanneled, then it becomes productive.”

The Appomattox-located program is one of the network's 10 homicide survivor support groups operating in Virginia, Blythe said. These programs, and associated materials and resources, are funded through grant money provided by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services for homicide survivor support groups across Virginia, and the grants are managed by the Virginia Victim Assistance Network.

Each 10-week program costs about $2,843, said Kate Hanger, executive director of the network. The support group program, offered for free to eligible participants in groups up to about 10 individuals, is valued at about $100 per session for each person.

Two more support groups are in development elsewhere in the commonwealth, Blythe added.

The founder of this program, marriage and family therapist Connie Saindon, recommended in a nationwide best practice handbook that homicide survivors wait at least one full year following their loss before joining the support group. She further recommended seeking individual counseling services to work through the initial shock and grief as a starting point, then join one of these group programs at least one year later, if desired. Mary Anne Freshwater, victim/witness director of Appomattox County and a co-facilitator of the upcoming program, supported Saindon’s professional recommendation.

Since beginning her career in victim/witness advocacy with Appomattox County in 1997, Freshwater said those who have lost a loved one to homicide — called homicide co-survivors by professionals in victim/witness departments — are a tremendously underserved population. Working so closely with these cases, Freshwater recognized the need for support programs such as this one. She reached out to the Network about arranging a 10-week program for Appomattox County and surrounding areas.

The most common theme received in participant feedback following the 10-week programs has been the relief and help of finding a sense of community with others who truly understand the magnitude of grief and loss associated with homicides, and the struggles of being a survivor, organizers said.

“It’s a beautiful thing, if you’re a part of this group, to watch the survivors bond with one another, connect with one another, and provide extraordinary support to one another,” Freshwater said.

The program is limited, having some stipulations attached to participant eligibility, Freshwater said.

The 10-week support group is open to individuals affected by losing someone to homicide, and who have gone through the court system for it with a victim/witness advocate. This stipulation is required due to it being a grant-funded program, Bagby and Freshwater said.

Any eligible individual who wishes to register or find out more can call Freshwater at (434) 352-7791.

The step-by-step program will begin from 5:30-7 p.m. March 7 on Zoom, and is free of charge. The opportunity is open to eligible individuals in Appomattox, Campbell, Buckingham, Amherst, and Prince Edward counties, as well as the city of Lynchburg.

