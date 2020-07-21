Appomattox County becomes second Virginia locality to pass ‘No Local Gun-Control’ resolution

“What other of our civil rights do we have that localities can carve up?” Van Cleave said. “We don’t let these localities take our basic civil rights and do with them what they please. It’s only the second amendment. When it comes to guns, that’s when the rules go out the window … we’re not going to let them get away with it.”

Falling River District Supervisor John Hinkle requested the resolution be discussed by the Appomattox board and said it was crucial to let the community know that the county will not “put any additional burdens” on residents.

“It’s a second wave,” Hinkle said of the resolution. “It’s at the heart of all of central Virginia and rural Virginia, and what the cities want to apply to them, restricts us.”

Already, the city of Alexandria took advantage of the ordinance, banning guns and ammunition from city buildings and parks, as well as from recreation and community centers. Most civilians carrying guns cannot stand on streets and sidewalks adjacent from special events, or they will be subject to a first-degree misdemeanor charge as of July 1.