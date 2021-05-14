 Skip to main content
Appomattox County Public Schools names 2021 Teacher of the Year

Appomattox County Public Schools names 2021 Teacher of the Year

Appomattox County Public Schools named Appomattox County High School teacher Brendan Conroy as its 2021 Teacher of the Year, according to a Friday news release. 

Conroy serves as an instructor in the division's Individual Student Alternative Education Program helping students earn their GED.

According to Friday's news release, Conroy "goes out of his way to support students and their families," and is inspiring to his colleagues and administrators. 

Conroy is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and spent 20 years working for the U.S. Navy and Central Intelligence Agency before going into education. 

