Appomattox County School Board approves reopening plan prioritizing youngest students

Pre-K through fifth-grade students in Appomattox County's public schools will be in school buildings four days a week when school reopens for the new year, while middle and high schoolers will spend two days a week in schools, according to the division's reopening plan. All students will have the option to enroll in 100 % remote learning.
The Appomattox County School Board unanimously approved the plan at its special called meeting Monday.
Of four reopening plans presented to the school board for consideration last month, division superintendent Annette Bennett said the selected option was the “best-case scenario” in June.
“Our goal was to open in the fall of 2020 to as many students as possible, as often as possible and as safely as possible,” Bennett said.
The plan prioritizes students in grades pre-K through fifth, having them physically in school Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. In order to keep groups of students small, students will receive instruction from their teacher for half of the day and be with a support staff member the other half.
Bennett said students will be learning all day — their time with a support staff member will not be daycare.
Middle and high schoolers will be split into groups based on where they live: east or west of Appomattox. Sixth through 12th-grade students in the east group will be in schools Mondays and Tuesdays, and those in the west group will be in schools Thursdays and Fridays. All sixth through 12th graders will participate virtually on the days they are not in school buildings.
Wednesdays will be a remote learning day for all students and be used for deep-cleaning of schools and buildings, and allow teachers a day to plan and check in with their remote learners.
Bennett said the division plans to provide pre-K and kindergarten students with iPads and older students with Chromebooks. Students will primarily learn on Google Classroom on their remote days, she said. Bennett also said the division plans to provide WiFi from its schools’ parking lots and some churches in the division, allowing students to download materials while connected to the network and work on them offline if necessary.
Students who cannot return to school buildings because they are uncomfortable or unable, can choose a 100% remote learning option, which the division is calling “Raider Remote.”
In order to avoid students switching back and forth between the online option and the hybrid option, Bennett said students must enroll for a minimum of nine weeks. Registration is due July 21.
The first day of school for the 2020-21 school year was originally scheduled to be Aug. 11, but the calendar has been adjusted to an Aug. 24 start date to allow teachers and staff time to prepare for the hybrid model of instruction.
Division administrators are “relying on parents,” Bennett said, to screen students for symptoms of COVID-19 before sending them to school.
At school, Bennett said, students and staff will walk through kiosks and have their temperatures checked daily. If they have a fever, Bennett said they will be pulled aside, retested and parents will be contacted.
Face coverings will be provided for staff and students, Bennett said, but they won’t be required at all times.
Students and staff should wear face coverings when on buses, in hallways and whenever six feet of distance is unattainable.
“We want them to be comfortable, but also safe,” Bennett said.
Bennett said the division hopes to provide three face masks for each student, and it would be the student’s responsibility to keep up with the masks and bring them to school or on the school bus. Bennett said buses will be equipped with extra face masks if a student forgets theirs, so they won’t be stranded and left without a ride to school, but the student may have to speak with an administrator if forgetting their mask becomes a habit, she said.
“School transportation is a privilege,” she said.
The board asked how the division would respond if a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“Chances are it’s not if, but when,” Bennett said.
Bennett said parents or staff members should report any positive test to administration and they would inform those who may have been in close contact that they should monitor their symptoms or quarantine. Bennett said they would likely not shut down the entire school or division, and instead address the classroom, bus or other areas the student or staff member frequented.
“We’re going to have to be flexible and realize that all of our plans could change in a 24-hour time period,” Bennett said. “This is not business as usual.”
Bennett said the next step is to communicate the approved plan to parents and staff. Then, parents can begin registering their students for classes, Raider Remote, and transportation where needed, and staff can begin creating virtual content and a safety protocol.
Bennett said the division will adjust operations as needed when state and federal guidance becomes more or less restrictive.
“We all need to remember that big word: flexible,” board chairman Bobby Waddell said.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 23.
