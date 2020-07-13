Appomattox County School Board approves reopening plan prioritizing youngest students

At school, Bennett said, students and staff will walk through kiosks and have their temperatures checked daily. If they have a fever, Bennett said they will be pulled aside, retested and parents will be contacted.

Face coverings will be provided for staff and students, Bennett said, but they won’t be required at all times.

Students and staff should wear face coverings when on buses, in hallways and whenever six feet of distance is unattainable.

“We want them to be comfortable, but also safe,” Bennett said.

Bennett said the division hopes to provide three face masks for each student, and it would be the student’s responsibility to keep up with the masks and bring them to school or on the school bus. Bennett said buses will be equipped with extra face masks if a student forgets theirs, so they won’t be stranded and left without a ride to school, but the student may have to speak with an administrator if forgetting their mask becomes a habit, she said.

“School transportation is a privilege,” she said.

The board asked how the division would respond if a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“Chances are it’s not if, but when,” Bennett said.