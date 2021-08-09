Appomattox couple aims for education, environmental improvement with regenerative farm

There are also plans down the road to sell beef, as well as lamb coming up in the fall.

"I was getting to the point myself where I didn't even know if I wanted to eat meat anymore," Dara said. "But we started seeing these videos about regenerative farming and it kind of just clicked. We can do the things we want to do, and eat meat we feel good about, so it all just fit together."

The couple said another goal of the farm was to demonstrate to younger people that regenerative farming is a cost-effective way to protect the environment.

"I think, number one, it's good for the environment. The way it's done, it doesn't require you to go out and buy a $100,000 tractor right away, it lets you scale up and use these little building blocks all around the farm," he said.

"And I think another problem you're seeing with farming right now is that the average age of the farmer is 60-plus years old. And the cost for somebody new to come in is a million-dollar investment right off the bat."

By using as many natural resources as they can, the Burnses found out early that regenerative farmers can save of money by skipping on the chemicals, machinery and the extra grain needed to keep the farm running.