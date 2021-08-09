Appomattox couple aims for education, environmental improvement with regenerative farm

An Appomattox couple is hoping to inspire others in the climate-smart world we live in by finding ways to make agriculture more sustainable.
Byron and Dara Burns, the owners of Purple Mockingbird Farm in Appomattox, are using as many natural resources as they can to help re-shape how farming looks in America.
On the 43-acre farm, you won't see any industrial-sized tractors, or chemicals to be used, but instead just the natural rolling hills of the region, and of course, a few goats, chickens, cattle and lambs.
"I think that's just a huge misconception that's out there," Dara Burns said, speaking about the impact farming has on the environment. "That all farming and all agriculture is bad for the environment, but that's exactly what regenerative farming aims to fix."
At its roots, regenerative farming, the style of farming practiced at Purple Mockingbird Farm, is the most basic and natural form of agriculture.
According to the advocacy group Regeneration International, the key to regenerative farming "is that it not only 'does no harm' to the land but actually improves it, using technologies that regenerate and revitalize the soil and the environment."
There are no chemicals, the animals on the farm act as the means to clear land, and the main goal is to rebuild the soil's organic matter to help reduce carbon and improve the water cycle.
The Burnses practice no tilling, or other disruptions to the land, allowing regenerative farming to be as minimally invasive as possible.
Once used as a log farm, the land is partially clear thanks to previous work, and now the animals of the Purple Mockingbird Farm will be left to do the rest of the work to clear the brush and spread the animal's manure as natural fertilizer.
The Burns family started their journey in regenerative farming amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, using Byron's ability to mostly work from home as the reason they decided to open the farm. Byron's job in energy engineering allowed him to move to Appomattox in August 2020, where they saw the farm that best fit their need, while still being able to commute to Richmond a couple of times per week. The couple first lived out of a trailer on the land until their home was completed in April.
"It's been a long time coming. We both had a farming background, but we had just been moving around doing the suburban thing for so long," Dara said. "But we always knew we just wanted to get back to the country and the rural thing."
Alongside wanting to return the farmland to its most natural form, the family also is planning on producing healthier options for the food that comes from the farm.
The Burnses sell pastured chicken eggs on their website, PurpleMockingbirdFarm.com, as well as several options for buying their ready-to-cook chickens, which are free of any hormones, antibiotics, chemicals or medications from day one.
There are also plans down the road to sell beef, as well as lamb coming up in the fall.
"I was getting to the point myself where I didn't even know if I wanted to eat meat anymore," Dara said. "But we started seeing these videos about regenerative farming and it kind of just clicked. We can do the things we want to do, and eat meat we feel good about, so it all just fit together."
The couple said another goal of the farm was to demonstrate to younger people that regenerative farming is a cost-effective way to protect the environment.
"I think, number one, it's good for the environment. The way it's done, it doesn't require you to go out and buy a $100,000 tractor right away, it lets you scale up and use these little building blocks all around the farm," he said.
"And I think another problem you're seeing with farming right now is that the average age of the farmer is 60-plus years old. And the cost for somebody new to come in is a million-dollar investment right off the bat."
By using as many natural resources as they can, the Burnses found out early that regenerative farmers can save of money by skipping on the chemicals, machinery and the extra grain needed to keep the farm running.
The Burnses are hoping they can show people there are environmentally safe and responsible ways to go about farming.
"I feel like the most important thing is for people to realize that it actually is trying to heal the damage caused by traditional agriculture practice, and I think that is what is turning most people off to traditional agriculture," Dara said.
"And if we keep going down this path, people will see that there are huge consequences, there already are, but I think people should be aware that there are other options out there, that are helping fix the problem."