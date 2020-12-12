Appomattox morning fire destroys home, man found dead at scene

A man died Saturday morning at the scene of a residential fire in the town of Appomattox, but officers are not investigating the incident as a crime and don’t expect to peruse charges.

Sheriff Donald Simpson said deputies were called to the 400 block of Jones Street at about 10:16 a.m. Saturday for reports of two people fighting. When the deputies arrived, they found a mobile home on fire and observed gunshots going off, he said.

Law enforcement notified firefighters, but the home was destroyed in the blaze, Simpson said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Deputies found a man dead at the scene, the sheriff said, and his body has been sent to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an investigation into the cause and manner of his death. That man was the only person harmed in the incident, and deputies are in the process of notifying his family.

Simpson said there’s no threat to the public and he doesn’t expect any criminal charges to come out of the incident.

— Rachel Mahoney

