Appomattox organizer seeks to magnify Black voices in community

In early June, Tyresha McCoy and about 50 others gathered at the entrance to the historic Appomattox Court House to stage a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest, kicking off a wave of activism in the county McCoy said was a long time coming.

“This has not happened in Appomattox before,” she said. “I was comparing it to what is going on around the world. Other cities and countries have [protests] every day and every night. In Appomattox, you have one, and the whole town is so disturbed and shaken, it is still being talked about.”

Triggered by Lynchburg protests held in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, McCoy, 25, said no one thought similar protests could be held in the county.

There are things that go unsaid in small towns, she said, and Black communities often don’t have a voice.

She made a Facebook event page for the protest and watched the number of those interested climb to 500 in two days.

With it came a rush of rumors, whispers of planned violence or unrest, and on the day of the protest, counter-protesters stood across the street, and one individual combated protester chants of “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter,” with echoes of “I can breathe” and “white lives matter.”