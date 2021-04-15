Appomattox Seafood and Oyster Festival to resume on Saturday

For the first time this year, the annual Appomattox Seafood and Oyster Festival will be held in a new, larger space allowing for more festival-goers to enjoy spirits and seafood in safety.
The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the 30-acre DeVault Family Vineyards at 247 Station Ln. in Concord and will be hosted by the Appomattox Historical Society.
Tom Adams, president of the Appomattox County Historical Society, said the society began holding events at its Clover Hill Village, a living history center with 10 antique buildings, about a decade ago to fund its mission of restoring and maintaining historical sites and gather artifacts and documents.
“We try to preserve them, catalog them and showcase them for the public and keep them in good shape for future generations,” he said.
The society began by hosting its own Clover Hill Village Wine Festival, which grew each year.
Adams said about five years ago, he wanted to try something new to attract even more people and realized seafood was a big deal for local residents.
“Originally I’m from Connecticut, and seafood was everywhere. So I kind of took it for granted. So when I saw how excited people got when oysters were in season around here, I decided to try and do an oyster and seafood festival and it's taken off every year, and it keeps building a bigger audience every year,” he said.
The event brings in anywhere between $12,000 and $18,000 per year for the society.
Last year, the festival was canceled, of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams said.
He said having the event at DeVault allows for 3,000 people to attend the festival, which will provide for more space than Clover Hill did.
Bryan DeVault, manager at DeVault Family Vineyards, said Adams is a family friend and has helped them out with certain things on the farm, so when he needed the extra venue space, DeVault was happy to donate the space.
“We also very much value the mission of the Appomattox Historical Society and being a part of the community is a very important aspect for us since we’re located in both Campbell and Appomattox counties,” DeVault said.
He said the festival will be held where DeVault also hosts events, which includes a stage.
“We’re really excited to be to continue to be a part of the Oyster Festival and actually to be a more integral part,” he said. “Our family/company motto is 'family, fun and friends' and being part of the community is a big part of that.”
He said 2020 was the year that most events couldn’t be held so DeVault is excited to be a part of the festival on Saturday as well as their own next weekend, a drive-in concert rescheduled from last fall.
“We are very optimistic and this season looks great and it's off to a good start,” DeVault said. “Not all of the festivals are back, but many of them are and we attended a festival last week that was really good and I hope that we continue to see that kind of pent up demand as people feel more at liberty to go and be in their communities and at events.”
Adams said the festival will have signs posted that masks should be worn and festival-goers should practice social distancing.
Volunteers working at the festival will provide temperature checks to those entering and if anyone isn’t feeling well, they’re asked to stay home.
The event will have 45 craft vendors, food vendors offering kettle corn, ice cream, barbecue, sandwiches and, of course, seafood and oysters. Three bands including Andrew Washington, Apple Butter Soul and 220 South will play throughout the day and tastings will be given out by wineries, breweries and distilleries.