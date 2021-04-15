Appomattox Seafood and Oyster Festival to resume on Saturday

The event brings in anywhere between $12,000 and $18,000 per year for the society.

Last year, the festival was canceled, of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams said.

He said having the event at DeVault allows for 3,000 people to attend the festival, which will provide for more space than Clover Hill did.

Bryan DeVault, manager at DeVault Family Vineyards, said Adams is a family friend and has helped them out with certain things on the farm, so when he needed the extra venue space, DeVault was happy to donate the space.

“We also very much value the mission of the Appomattox Historical Society and being a part of the community is a very important aspect for us since we’re located in both Campbell and Appomattox counties,” DeVault said.

He said the festival will be held where DeVault also hosts events, which includes a stage.

“We’re really excited to be to continue to be a part of the Oyster Festival and actually to be a more integral part,” he said. “Our family/company motto is 'family, fun and friends' and being part of the community is a big part of that.”