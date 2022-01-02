Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department donates fire engine to Tennessee department hit by tornado

Appomattox County knows the effects that a tornado can have on the community. It was only five years ago, on Feb. 24, that a strong tornado struck the Evergreen community, leaving more than 40 families homeless and causing more than $11 million in damage.

In the aftermath of the early December tornadoes that ravaged parts of western Kentucky and Tennessee, the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department knew it wanted to help another community going through what they had to endure back then.

The Samburg-Reelfoot Volunteer Fire Department, located roughly 120 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee, was in the path of one of the many tornadoes on Dec. 10. The station was hit by a EF4 tornado, which can have sustained winds of up to 200 mph.

The fire chief and assistant fire chief, along with the chief of police, were all inside the department that night, but made it out safely, Samburg-Reelfoot Fire Chief Ken Hogg told The News & Advance.

While the department didn't sustain damage significant enough to knock them out of operation, Hogg said a second fire engine has been a pressing need for 10 to 15 years for the department that covers roughly 97 square miles of northwest Tennessee.

In Virginia, it was a social media post from the Samburg-Reelfoot community that Appomattox County Fire Chief Jonathan Garrett said was a "godsend" to them, showing them what they could do with an extra fire engine they had around the station.

The department was using a 1990 Pierce fire engine as its first-out vehicle as of a few weeks ago, according to Garrett. But after adding a new engine to its fleet, he said, the department removed the 1990 engine from service just a few days before donating it.

"We kind of know what they are experiencing," Garrett said. "From the clean up and the aftermath, to the initial response they have to deal with, we know the stresses that it can cause.

"When we brought it up as a department, when somebody raised the idea to donate it to the Samburg Fire Department, it was a unanimous decision. It was a, 'Yes, this is where the truck needs to be.' And when we started talking to them, everything came together like a puzzle."

Hogg said the department got in touch with him shortly after to see if they needed anything.

"They reached out and asked me if we had any needs and I said 'yes,'" Hogg said. "And that's how it came about. This truck they gave us will replace a 1978 fire engine, which is our secondary truck, that we've been afraid to take out of the station because usually something breaks on it when it moves."

After just a few days, members of the Samburg-Reelfoot Fire Department flew to Virginia to pick up the fire engine from the station on Dec. 22.

The engine was put into service almost right away at their station.

"We had been trying to replace the old truck for 10 to 15 years, but haven't been able to do so financially," Hogg said.

"They gave us an awesome truck. We couldn't have asked for a better vehicle."

The firefighters at the department said they are "extremely grateful" for the new truck, Hogg said on their behalf.

"I want to thank everybody in Appomattox on behalf of our fire department, our local government, and our citizens," Hogg said.

"We met some of the nicest people in Virginia and they absolutely took care of us."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.