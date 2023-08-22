Downtown Lynchburg’s urban renaissance over the last two decades has been successful because of the visionaries who believed in its revitalization and didn’t give up when confidence or funds dried up.

One of those visionaries is developer and architect Hal Craddock.

Craddock, now 74, grew up with the son of architect Garland Gay of Garland M. Gay & Associates in Lynchburg, and remembers Gay would bring home drawings and models.

“I would get to see those and that kind of inspired me,” he said.

He remembers going to the World’s Fair in New York as a teenager and being blown away by the exhibits and giant city plans.

Craddock, a Lynchburg native, attended Virginia Tech and received a Bachelor of Architecture in 1972 and a year later, his master’s degree in urban design.

During his junior year, he went to Salzburg, Austria, which also was a defining moment in building his future career. After school, he entered the Peace Corps and spent two years in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, helping to define areas to save for recreation purposes.

Then he received a call from Garland Gay in Lynchburg telling Craddock he’s getting older and needed to train someone to take over his architecture business.

“I pretty much decided I was going to be an urban designer so I told him that and he said, ‘Oh, we do plenty of urban design, just come on,’” Craddock recalled. “I was in his office two weeks and knew I really wanted to be an architect and I had just been scared and felt I wasn’t good enough and probably that’s why I got a graduate degree and why I went to the Peace Corps, I was just scared to go ahead and do what I really wanted to do, but he gave me that opportunity so it was pretty special.”

Craddock was founder and partner, along with Lynn Cunningham, of Craddock Cunningham Architectural Partners, now called Architectural Partners, where he served as principal, partner and president for more than 30 years.

The firm teamed with Sasaki Associates of Boston to develop the city’s comprehensive Master Plan and Phase 1 Implementation Plan for the entire downtown area of Lynchburg, including six blocks by the James River. According to Architectural Partner’s website, the plan, which was approved by City Council in 2000, has been the seed document for more than $100 million in private development and $20 million in public infrastructure improvements.

His love for downtown architecture runs deep as he did a thesis project on downtown Lynchburg in school.

“I think I pretty much wiped out all the old buildings in my thesis project and put up everything modern which is exactly the opposite of what my career was all about,” he said.

At a time when downtown was a ghost town with businesses moving to malls, Craddock had a dream to revitalize it and give life to old, abandoned buildings — such as the old Craddock Terry Southland Annex at 1312 Commerce St. built in 1905, now the Craddock Terry Hotel.

Craddock is the great-grandson of John W. Craddock who founded The Craddock Terry Shoe Company in 1888. The company became the fifth-largest shoe company in the world.

But it all started with the 1899 Anheuser-Busch bottling plant in 1980.

Craddock, along with Mark Sisson and Billy McBratney, put their money together to buy the building located at 1312 Jefferson St., which now houses Bikes Unlimited, but back then was owned by the Lynchburg Foundry.

“Dick Gilliam, head of facilities, wouldn’t give us the time of day,” Craddock said. “So we created a mock Lynchburg newspaper and put a headline that said ‘Dick Gilliam Saves Riverfront, Sells Building to Young Entrepreneurs’ and we put it on his desk with a nice box of cigars for like $35. We put a big sign on the box that said ‘BRIBE.’

Gilliam sold the three men the building for $30,000 after that and they moved their offices inside.

“Downtown was pretty dead at that point, but people love coming down to that building, it’s a really beautiful building. We had the whole second floor, and it was just a cool space. It just reeked of imagination, innovation and competency so I think that helped us get a lot of work,” he said.

After they finished the Anheuser-Busch building, Craddock looked across the street and saw an old Craddock Terry shoe company up on the hill.

“And right in front of it was an old storage building called the William King tobacco building,” he said. “That building was about 40 feet away and went all the way down Jefferson Street. So we had this vision of buying both of those buildings and hooking them together with bridges and putting a hotel and something that would bring people downtown and change the culture of downtown.”

Craddock, along with other developers, settled on a hotel, two restaurants and a brewery.

“It took forever. 62 investors, borrowing money from every possible source there is, using state and federal historic tax credits. Using state, federal and local money, all were needed to make that thing happen,” he said.

The hotel and Shoemakers opened in 2007 and Waterstone and the event center opened in 2008.

Craddock and others involved with the project named the entire development the Bluffwalk Center, which includes the hotel, event center and restaurants, with the anticipation that the city would create the actual Bluffwalk that is downtown today.

“We named it the Bluffwalk Center before there was a Bluffwalk, which kind of forced the city to build the Bluffwalk” he said. “We identified the whole path,” he said.

Lynchburg now boasts a vibrant downtown, a living testament to an architect’s unwavering dedication and a city’s collective resilience.

Other projects he worked on downtown include Amazement Square, Riverviews Artspace, the Lynchburg Human Services building, the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, the circuit and general district courts and, of course, a burned Norfolk and Western freight depot on 9th Street where Architectural Partners occupies the top floor and Depot Grille operates on the main level. He said he’s also proud of the work he completed on the Randolph College student center where his mother and grandmother both attended.

“That was pretty special. That was kind of a swan song project,” he said.

More recently, he helped develop the Western Front Hotel and Milton’s Restaurant in St. Paul, Virginia, as well as the Sessions Hotel in Bristol which opened in 2020.

He’s also completed several solar homes including one on Quarry Road which won an energy award from the governor.

“I’ve really enjoyed the collaborations and watching the impact that it has on all the people that are involved, both in the design process and construction process and the occupation of these spaces,” he said. “The collaboration has been the fun part and watching how much impact you can have on people’s lives.”

Looking at downtown today, Craddock is proud of what he and others have accomplished and how far the revitalization has come.

“It’s kind of surreal,” he said. “It’s hard to let it all in. It’s absolutely what I’d hoped for. It’s what I imagined. I mean, there’s still plenty of stuff to do. There’s tons of empty buildings especially on the second, third, fourth floors.”

Now when he goes to a meeting downtown he knows only 10% of the people, meaning that 90% of them are new and excited entrepreneurs.

“The city needs to keep incentivizing that kind of entrepreneurship downtown. And it’ll get done. They just need to use their planning and financial power to incentivize people to get all those second and third floors done and all those storefronts full of businesses and build more housing,” he said.

Beyond brick and mortar, Craddock’s legacy extends to humanitarian efforts having worked with Habitat for Humanity in both Richmond and Lynchburg, helping to found the Lynchburg Neighborhood Development Foundation and working alongside Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship to develop both Lynchburg High Apartments and the Frank Roane Apartments, which provides housing for low and middle-income families and seniors.

Since his retirement about a decade ago, Craddock has continued to provide consulting in hotel development, lived in Brooklyn for a few months, has traveled to Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Denmark, golfs and visits his children and grandchildren who live in New York, California and Connecticut.

He now lives in Duck, North Carolina, and takes an art class in Manteo once a week.

Taking advantage of Lynchburg history and it’s incredibly interesting downtown and focusing his career on bringing that back to life is the legacy Craddock hopes to leave behind.

“To help bring all that back to life, from the children’s museum to the hotel to the Bluffwalk to Riverviews, which was some of the first housing downtown, that’s my legacy,” he said.