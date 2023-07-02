In light of a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on affirmative action, Randolph College and the University of Lynchburg said they will remain committed to their core pillars and continue to prioritize diversity.

Supreme Court justices struck down affirmative action, a set of policies introduced in the 1960s to ensure equal opportunity and prevent discrimination, at both the University of North Carolina and Harvard University on Thursday, ending the consideration of race in its admissions process.

In an official statement from the University of Lynchburg, the college stated:

“The University of Lynchburg remains committed to our core pillar of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We believe wholeheartedly in the strength and importance of this principle and will continue promoting diversity, ensuring a campus culture where everyone’s voice and perspective are heard and valued. We are dedicated to navigating these changes with a continued focus on inclusivity and respect.”

Aaron Basko, vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications at the University of Lynchburg, in an interview with The News & Advance said there are “two pieces” to this decision: a practical piece of what is actually going to change in the processes of colleges and universities; and a symbolic piece.

“On the practical side, this doesn’t impact a lot of colleges and universities, which I think the public probably doesn’t understand or wouldn’t naturally understand. This is really aimed at, you know, a smaller group of really highly selective institutions that really have to adjust their admissions process to shape their classes in a certain way to make sure enough diversity is represented that meets their goals,” he said.

Basko added this decision does not “in any practical way change our policies or procedures when it comes to admissions.”

He said the university may do extra recruitment outreach to remind students “this is not a barrier to them.”

“It won’t change our practice, really, at all,” he said.

Randolph College President Sue Ott Rowlands sent a message Friday on the college’s website to faculty and staff regarding the decision.

The president said although the college is “minimally affected” by the ruling, “we remain dedicated to the ongoing evaluation and improvement of our admissions processes to ensure fairness and adherence to legal requirements.”

Ott Rowlands said the college “firmly believes” diversity is a fundamental strength of an education institution and will remain steadfast in its community commitment “to heed the current call of righting historic silences and the continuous work of equity management in our operations, academic programs, and support services.”

“Randolph’s diverse and inclusive community is one of its biggest strengths, and we remain committed to working together to celebrate and learn from our differences as we build a welcoming environment where every member of our community feels valued and appreciated,” she added.