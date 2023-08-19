Residents in Lynchburg and the surrounding areas can expect to see more college students walking campuses, as first-year and upperclassmen have officially moved in.

Throughout the week, upperclassmen, faculty and families helped students move their belongings into four area colleges and universities — Liberty University, University of Lynchburg, Randolph College and Sweet Briar College.

Newly announced president of Liberty University, Dondi Costin, called move-in day “our Super Bowl.”

“This is the day we’ve been looking forward to,” he said. “When you can see thousands of students around the world, moving in, getting excited, talking to them about their hopes and dreams and the future that God has for them, there’s nothing better.”

Costin and Chancellor Jonathan Falwell walked around campus to greet parents and students Wednesday.

With his first fall semester at the university underway, Costin described the feeling of getting started as “pre-game jitters.”

“Just talking to people … and hearing their stories, I’m so looking forward to their dreams being brought to life by God almighty,” he said.

Falwell said there’s a sense of excitement with students as he walked around campus.

He said starting his first semester as chancellor is bittersweet.

“My dad served as chancellor for so many years, he served as the pastor of Thomas Road … I’ve been the pastor of Thomas Road now for almost 17 years; and now stepping into the role of chancellor for me, it’s kind of an emotional thing,” he said.

The University of Lynchburg also welcomed first-year students during the week.

Aaron Basko, vice president for enrollment, marketing and communications at the university, said seeing students walking around campus again has been great.

“It’s so neat to be able to talk to people and say … what are you really looking forward to and, what are your hopes and your dreams for your experience here, so, it’s really been great,” Basko said.

Basko was named vice president for enrollment, marketing, and communications in May after former vice president Michael Jones, who came to the college in 2014 and helped lead the institution’s rebranding in 2018, retired.

Looking ahead to his first semester in the new role, Basko said the university is in “an amazing place right now.”

“We have always had our focus on changing students’ lives, right … we feel like changing lives is what we do best for students; and I think we’re just really poised to do that really well,” he added.

Randolph College students begin moving in Sunday, while Sweet Briar College first-year students began moving in Aug. 12, with returning students arriving throughout the weekend.

In a release from Randolph College, president Sue Ott Rowlands said she “cannot wait” to welcome first year students into the WildCat family.

“This incoming class is filled with incredibly talented, diverse students,” she added.

Students moving into the area this week hail from various places around the world.

Lauren Militello, freshmen at Liberty University who’s majoring in digital marketing and advertising, drove from Chicago in what was a 14-hour road trip.

Militello said she is “so excited” to finally move in.

“I’ve been looking forward to this my entire year. So the fact that it’s actually happening it’s really surreal to me,” she said.

Harrison Kulik, freshmen at Liberty University studying biochemistry, drove down with his family from Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday. Kulik said he first learned about the college from family friends and when he was able to visit, he felt “so at peace.”

“I came here and I felt this was the place that I was meant to be,” he said.

His mother, Amy Kulik, said she’s excited for him to have the opportunity to study science “through a Christian lens” and grow closer to God.

“For him to really, really master science through God’s eyes and then be a light in that field is really, really exciting,” she added.

Ryan Bambrick, a freshman at the University of Lynchburg, drove up from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Majoring in business, Bambrick said the swimming program at the university was one thing that intrigued him about the college.

“I’m really excited to swim and, in just the school itself, when I came and visited, it was a lot of fun. So I’m just ready to be here,” he said.

Wyatt Dacus, freshmen at University of Lynchburg majoring in environmental science, is from the same area. Dacus also is swimming for the university this year, but he said it was the campus that stood out to him.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people, making new friends and working hard to grow as a person,” he said.

The area colleges will begin fall classes in the coming week.