Area coronavirus data to become more streamlined

As the coronavirus pandemic has spread, data and statistics have offered people telling glimpses into how it’s taken shape across the globe, country and within their own communities.
The Virginia Department of Health’s daily dashboard has provided that glimpse for the state, and that data has evolved, taken different forms and been added to over the past few months. Statistics specific to each of Virginia’s 132 localities are tallied up every day, alongside other data entered by region or along other categorical lines.
Numbers reported at certain intervals by Centra Health — which is using Lynchburg General Hospital as its main treatment hub for COVID-19 patients — haven’t always lined up with VDH numbers at certain points. But those numbers have generally aligned to show that the virus has recently picked up speed in its spread across the area.
For instance on July 20, VDH's figures said there had been 17 people hospitalized across the region to date, but Centra reported having 24 patients at LGH that day, with five more patients awaiting test results.
VDH's daily dashboard includes a disclaimer that its total hospitalization count "underrepresents the total number of hospitalizations in Virginia."
Last week, Centra brass said that 18 LGH patients have died of COVID-19 since March, while the CVHD was reporting 10 deaths in the region. The number of recorded deaths in the district is now 14, and the discrepancy between that and Centra's numbers can be confusing for residents trying to stay informed and act accordingly.
There are a few reasons for discrepancies between data, according to officials with Centra and the Central Virginia Health District, VDH’s office that covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.
For one thing, VDH data is measured strictly by locality, meaning that the positive-case, hospitalization and death statistics are grouped according to where each patient resides.
Centra treats patients in the Farmville area at Southside Community Hospital and has facilities in different parts of the state. Southside has its own COVID-19 unit for patients around Farmville, but Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said those patients could be transferred to LGH if they require more significant life support.
So, for example, if Centra reports 20 COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital, that doesn't necessarily mean all 20 came from Lynchburg or even from the region.
Another reason for the discrepancy between numbers: the flow of COVID-19 patients in and out of LGH shifts from day to day, and reports that regional health offices submit to VDH close out at 5 p.m. before they’re published the next morning by 10 a.m. By the time the numbers have been published, they may already no longer be accurate for some reporting agencies.
Daily admissions to LGH have fluctuated, and patients with different levels of need stay anywhere from an average of five and a half days for non-ICU patients to about 19 days for ventilated patients, according to Dr. Christopher Lewis, Centra’s VP of Medical Affairs.
“It can vary from as little as zero to as much as eight,” he said of daily COVID-19 admission numbers. “But the trends have been overall higher; we’re seeing very few days with zero now.”
He said LGH hospitalization numbers have followed the trend of positive cases reported in the CVHD — both most recently showing a steep spike starting around the beginning of July.
Lindsey Lockewood, public information officer for CVHD, said the time the office needs to turn around and publish data once it's received “fluctuates by the week."
“The process is affected by the speed at which we can receive, confirm, and share the data as well as staff availability,” she wrote in an email. “Since CVHD’s top priority is to slow the spread of the virus, we continue to focus our resources on preventive measures first, data reporting second.”
The coronavirus pandemic has created an “unprecedented” demand on the office in terms of the pace and scale of information coordination, she added. And getting data from the ground to the publishing point requires time for workers to “check, confirm, correct, and simply to move” it.
There have been hiccups with coronavirus data on the state level, too — VDH announced on Friday that it was posting a larger-than-normal increase of case numbers because of a "data backlog from earlier in the week."
Within the past two weeks, Centra’s methods for relaying data to the local health district have become more streamlined to the way data is plugged in to VDH, according to Lewis. Working with that information is a “huge lift,” he said.
“More recently the data reporting has become much more robust and with a better understanding of what their [VDH's] needs are … for data collection,” he said.
Lockewood said CVHD has been working with the health provider to shorten the data transfer process, and “the public can expect to see greater alignment between our data sets over the coming weeks.”
