Area coronavirus data to become more streamlined

Last week, Centra brass said that 18 LGH patients have died of COVID-19 since March, while the CVHD was reporting 10 deaths in the region. The number of recorded deaths in the district is now 14, and the discrepancy between that and Centra's numbers can be confusing for residents trying to stay informed and act accordingly.

There are a few reasons for discrepancies between data, according to officials with Centra and the Central Virginia Health District, VDH’s office that covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.

For one thing, VDH data is measured strictly by locality, meaning that the positive-case, hospitalization and death statistics are grouped according to where each patient resides.

Centra treats patients in the Farmville area at Southside Community Hospital and has facilities in different parts of the state. Southside has its own COVID-19 unit for patients around Farmville, but Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said those patients could be transferred to LGH if they require more significant life support.

So, for example, if Centra reports 20 COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital, that doesn't necessarily mean all 20 came from Lynchburg or even from the region.