Area COVID-19 hospitalizations steady, infection rate increases

Bedford County in particular has seen an uptick in confirmed cases since mid-September, according to VDH data. An average of 10 residents were testing positive every day at the beginning of September, which dropped to an average of about six but is now back up to about 12 new cases per day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are more daily cases recently in Lynchburg, too: there were about 15 new cases per day among city residents at the beginning of September, and that number now averages 21 cases per day.

A total of 202 COVID-19 cases have been linked to 33 different outbreaks in the district since the beginning of the pandemic.

Most recently, Centra has reported outbreaks — meaning there’s been two or more linked positive cases in a facility — at Virginia Baptist Hospital’s Acute Rehab facility and Guggenheimer Health and Rehab.

The outbreak at Guggenheimer started Sept. 30, according to Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig, and has caused three patients and two caregivers to test positive for COVID-19. All of the patients there are stable and will be tested routinely.