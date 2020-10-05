Area COVID-19 hospitalizations steady, infection rate increases

Lynchburg General Hospital has seen a stable stream of COVID-19 patients over the past month, with fewer people needing intensive treatment as the area sees a slight increase in new cases.
Centra Health reported in a Monday update that patient numbers have been in the upper 20s for the past few weeks. As of Monday morning, there were 20 COVID-19 patients at LGH: 14 in a designated unit, six in the ICU and two of those ICU patients on ventilators.
“COVID-19 remains at the forefront of our daily operations,” begins Monday’s news release.
LGH has been Centra’s hub for treating those with COVID-19 across the region. Between that and the Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, Centra has recorded 78 deaths associated with the disease so far.
Centra’s catchment area doesn’t align with the Central Virginia Health District within the Virginia Department of Health, which consists of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, and the district’s reported hospitalizations and deaths have historically not matched Centra’s numbers.
Overall testing rates in Central Virginia show that spread of the virus has seen a boost since about Sept. 25. VDH measures the spread by the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, and the district saw its low point of 5.8% climb to 7.4% percent as of Oct. 1. The state average is 5.2% of tests returning positive.
Bedford County in particular has seen an uptick in confirmed cases since mid-September, according to VDH data. An average of 10 residents were testing positive every day at the beginning of September, which dropped to an average of about six but is now back up to about 12 new cases per day.
There are more daily cases recently in Lynchburg, too: there were about 15 new cases per day among city residents at the beginning of September, and that number now averages 21 cases per day.
A total of 202 COVID-19 cases have been linked to 33 different outbreaks in the district since the beginning of the pandemic.
Most recently, Centra has reported outbreaks — meaning there’s been two or more linked positive cases in a facility — at Virginia Baptist Hospital’s Acute Rehab facility and Guggenheimer Health and Rehab.
The outbreak at Guggenheimer started Sept. 30, according to Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig, and has caused three patients and two caregivers to test positive for COVID-19. All of the patients there are stable and will be tested routinely.
Virginia Baptist’s facility started to see an outbreak on Sunday, Ludwig said. Eight patients there have tested positive for COVID-19 and another six are awaiting test results. One of the positive patients is at LGH’s designated COVID-19 unit — not the ICU — and the remaining seven positive patients are still at the Acute Rehab facility, which isn’t accepting admissions.
Part of the facility is in the process of becoming a satellite COVID-19 unit, according to Centra’s news release. Workers there are still waiting on test results.
VDH is reporting other outbreaks in progress at the following locations:
- Heartland Health Care Center, with eight people testing positive and fewer than five deaths since Sept. 4;
- Liberty Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, with fewer than five people testing positive and no deaths since Sept. 24;
- Bedford County Nursing Home, with 14 people testing positive and fewer than five deaths since Aug. 20;
- Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center, with fewer than five people testing positive and no deaths since July 29; and
- Fairmont Crossing Health & Rehabilitation Center, with five people testing positive and no deaths since July 29.
VDH doesn’t consider an outbreak to be closed until there are no new cases within about a month.
