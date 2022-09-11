Area food bank, Park View packing more weekend take-home bags than ever for students

As children have been heading back to school, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Family BackPack Program in partnership with Park View Community Mission’s Food for Thought, plan to provide for families and children at risk of hunger with healthy meals during the weekend and holidays throughout the school year.

This past year, the program provided more than 25,000 backpacks to families at school sites funded directly by BRAFB and more than 95,000 backpacks through the community-sponsored BackPack school sites. The backpacks provide the foundation for 13 family-sized meals each month and include food such as oatmeal, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, pasta and pasta sauce, beans, rice and canned meats. Zach Nissen, director of programs for BRAFB who oversees the BackPack Program, said the food bank provides the program in hopes it will help families financially as well as alleviate any disruptions in school, planned or unplanned.

“When families and kids are sort of taken away from the meals that are guaranteed at school over the weekend, we want to be able to provide something there,” he said.

In the summer months, another similar program run by the food bank gears up that provides children with meal bags but in a larger distribution.

Food for Thought Director Barb Chase said the backpack program partners with Lynchburg schools as well as county schools, community centers and other various learning centers.

“We provide weekend meal bags that include three dinners, two lunches, two breakfasts and snacks to address food insecurity that many kids in the area face,” she said. “We’re still increasing the count this year, but last year it would range anywhere between 23 to 30 different schools and we go anywhere from early school programs like HeadStart and Hutcherson Early Learning Center all the way up to college.”

The meal bags are given to students on a Friday and contain meals for the entire family to last the weekend. The program originated with actual backpacks but Nissen said food is now backed in plastic bags that each weigh between 7 to 10 pounds.

The amount of bags always are increasing, Chase said, but volunteers regularly pack between 600 and 800 weekend meal bags per week.

She said Park View always is accepting food and hygiene donations for the bags as well as welcoming volunteers to pack the bags.

“Last year we were consistently over 600 [weekend meal bags] but this year we anticipate even more,” she said. “I think after COVID and the increase in the price of groceries and increase the price of gas, the financial load for parents is increasing. I just want to help with that instability so that kids can learn and grow.”

She said the partnership with the food bank is major and essential to weekly functions at Park View.

Park View purchases the food from BRAFB at a 25% discount and packs it at its community center.

“We order weekly food items from them that we put into the rotating four menus that we offer to the kids,” she said.

Nissen said children in need of those meal components are self-identified, there is no application and typically guidance counselors, teachers or principals know which students are in need.

“There’s food available; there’s help available for folks that need it,” he said. “If this program is not in their school, there still is enough there in our service area. There is easy access. For families that are wondering how they can get involved, we really do trust our schools to be able to do that.”

Nissen said families with or without children can both search for food available online through the BRAFB website at brafb.org.

“The food bank is there and we know that it’s a lot of uncertain times right now,” he said. “Help is there. There usually are very few questions asked and folks can show up and get served and be able to provide for their families.”