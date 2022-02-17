Area hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to drop

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lynchburg area continue to decline.

As of Thursday, Centra reported a total of 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals — down from 97 reported last week. The hospital system reached an all-time high of COVID-19 patients about three weeks ago, when more than 200 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Out of the 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centra facilities, eight are in the intensive care unit, three of whom are on ventilators.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 50 confirmed new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Lynchburg, down from a high of 320 new confirmed cases set Jan. 8. The seven-day average of new cases per day stands at 61. Statewide, 3,090 cases were reported Thursday, down from the statewide single-day record of 26,175 set Jan. 8.

In Lynchburg, 47.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 23.3% have received a booster shot, according to the health department.

Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 49.1% to 52.9%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.

