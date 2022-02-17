Area hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to drop

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lynchburg area continue to decline.
As of Thursday, Centra reported a total of 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals — down from 97 reported last week. The hospital system reached an all-time high of COVID-19 patients about three weeks ago, when more than 200 people were hospitalized with the virus.
Out of the 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centra facilities, eight are in the intensive care unit, three of whom are on ventilators.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 50 confirmed new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Lynchburg, down from a high of 320 new confirmed cases set Jan. 8. The seven-day average of new cases per day stands at 61. Statewide, 3,090 cases were reported Thursday, down from the statewide single-day record of 26,175 set Jan. 8.
In Lynchburg, 47.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 23.3% have received a booster shot, according to the health department.
People are also reading…
Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 49.1% to 52.9%.
Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.
— From staff reports