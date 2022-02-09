Area hospitalizations for COVID-19 decline sharply

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lynchburg area sharply decreased in the past week.

As of Thursday, Centra reported a total of 97 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals — 50 patients fewer than last week and more than 100 patients fewer than two weeks ago.

Out of the 97 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 are in the intensive care unit, eight of whom are on ventilators.

Centra officials amended the visitation policy as of Monday to allow patients to have one visitor 16 or older at a time, and visiting hours will shift from 2 to 7 p.m. at all Centra hospitals. Visitation will only be allowed if the visitor has no symptoms of COVID-19, wears a mask and is screened upon entry.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 84 confirmed new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Lynchburg, down from a high of 320 new confirmed cases set Jan. 8. The seven-day average of new cases per day stands at 85. Statewide, 4,727 cases were reported Thursday , down from the statewide single-day record of 26,175 set Jan. 8.

In Lynchburg, 46.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 22.8% have received a booster shot, according to the health department.

Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city of Lynchburg plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 48.6% to 52.7%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.