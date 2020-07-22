Area school officials talk reopening plans and community collaboration at online Business at Breakfast

Transportation has been an issue in Lynchburg City Schools since before the pandemic, Edwards said, and it’s more of an issue now. The same is true for the other divisions. In many cases, buses will be limited to one passenger to a seat, which, Edwards said, cuts the capacity of each bus by more than 50%.

Because the divisions are offering a 100% virtual option to families unable to or uncomfortable with sending their students back to school, there will be fewer students to transport.

Bennett, Schuch and Johnson said their most recent survey results show about 20% of the students in their respective divisions plan to enroll in the 100% virtual option. Arnold said that number in Amherst County Public Schools is around 18% of students. Edwards said LCS is awaiting results from a recent survey that will indicate how many students will choose the online option.

Still, because of bus capacity with social distancing requirements, buses in each division will have to make several trips around the division to pick up and drop off students at schools on staggered schedules.